AdvicePeriod, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund

Investment company AdvicePeriod, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvicePeriod, LLC. As of 2021Q1, AdvicePeriod, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,898,334 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 3,053,235 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 416,278 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.65% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 537,479 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 935,968 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.13%

AdvicePeriod, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvicePeriod, LLC initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.82 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $142.71. The stock is now traded at around $144.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 935,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 569,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 185,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 107,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 40.75%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $185.8, with an estimated average price of $180.62. The stock is now traded at around $193.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.