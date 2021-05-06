AdvicePeriod, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AdvicePeriod, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AdvicePeriod, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvicePeriod, LLC. As of 2021Q1, AdvicePeriod, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AdvicePeriod, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adviceperiod%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AdvicePeriod, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 3,898,334 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 3,053,235 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 416,278 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.65%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 537,479 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 935,968 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.13%
New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

AdvicePeriod, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

AdvicePeriod, LLC initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.82 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $142.71. The stock is now traded at around $144.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 935,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 569,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 185,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 107,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)

AdvicePeriod, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 40.75%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $185.8, with an estimated average price of $180.62. The stock is now traded at around $193.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of AdvicePeriod, LLC. Also check out:

1. AdvicePeriod, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AdvicePeriod, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AdvicePeriod, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AdvicePeriod, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider