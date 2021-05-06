Halbert, Hargrove Buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Natera Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

- New Purchases: BOND, WBA, NTRA, DVY, XLF, VYM, XLY, ACN, VOO, VIG, IUSG, YUM, MU, ITW, XOM, CAT, AMAT, AXP,
- Added Positions: IVV, IEF, USRT, IFGL, MSFT, SUSC, DBX, ESGU, MCD, CSCO, ESGE, ESGD, BAC, SCHX, JPM, SBUX, WMT, DIS, ANTM, MA, RTX, AVGO, CHTR, TSLA, FB, ABBV, ZTS, GOOG, PYPL, GOOGL, ABT, ADBE, AMGN, BMY, CVS, C, KO, CMCSA, COST, NEE, GS, UNP, HD, INTC, INTU, ISRG, JNJ, MDLZ, NFLX, ORCL, T, TXN,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, MINT, IWM, AAPL, IWC, UNH, BLK, LLY, LOW, PEP, PG, CRM, TMO, WFC,
- Sold Out: MUB, NOW, QQQ,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 496,990 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,774,511 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 531,222 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,339,113 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,393,267 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 104,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $124.36, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $104.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 37.77%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 65,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 102.56%. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 105.48%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $235.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 74.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Halbert, Hargrove sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Halbert, Hargrove sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Halbert, Hargrove sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.
