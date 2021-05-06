Logo
Halbert, Hargrove Buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Natera Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Halbert, Hargrove (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Natera Inc, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Dropbox Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, UnitedHealth Group Inc, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Halbert, Hargrove. As of 2021Q1, Halbert, Hargrove owns 122 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Halbert, Hargrove's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/halbert%2C+hargrove/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Halbert, Hargrove
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 496,990 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,774,511 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 531,222 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,339,113 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,393,267 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 104,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 26,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $124.36, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $104.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Halbert, Hargrove initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 37.77%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 65,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 102.56%. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 105.48%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $235.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 74.95%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Halbert, Hargrove added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 24.49%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Halbert, Hargrove sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Halbert, Hargrove sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Halbert, Hargrove sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Halbert, Hargrove. Also check out:

