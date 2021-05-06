Fma Advisory Inc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Cigna Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E

- New Purchases: DHI, TAN, ABC, VAC, EFA, NVDA, DGRO, FREL, IEMG,
- Added Positions: TIP, CI, EEM, GSY, SPG, CAT, SBUX, ICE, LMT, HII, GS, MS, BAC, LMBS, PEP, IBB, STLD, AEP, TSM, EMQQ, IWM, AVGO, ARKK, JPM, DE, WMT, GM, TFI, PSX, FDM, FTEC, AMZN, QRVO, GOOG, ABBV, UL, PFE, MAR, HD, C, OLLI, TSCO, SIRI, IJH, D, ALB,
- Reduced Positions: SLQD, FNB, MMP, QQQ, AAPL, IHF, CSCO, DIS, PG, MRK, EPD, CMI, V, VZ, JNJ, TFC, EMLP, MTZ, SPY, PPL, VYM, FDIS, EFAV, IJJ, PANW, LQD, LOW, EMR, DUK, CVS, ADP, NYF, FVD, QUAL, USMV, MO, BSCL, LYB, ARW, BMY, STZ, MSFT, PH, UPS, RTX, VFC, ZBH, RQI, PM, IYR, FUTY, FHLC, IR, AMGN, ABT, XLP, XLV,
- Sold Out: BSJL, PFF, WTRG, CPB, IBM, ITA, K, O, VNTR,
- F N B Corp (FNB) - 1,069,604 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 35,186 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,170 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 44,985 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 83,801 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $174.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Fma Advisory Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.84%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 36,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Fma Advisory Inc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $258.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Fma Advisory Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.58%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 34,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Fma Advisory Inc added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 41,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Fma Advisory Inc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $120.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Fma Advisory Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 34.65%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $237.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.88 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.95.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18.Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.
