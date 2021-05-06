Logo
Fma Advisory Inc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Cigna Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Harrisburg, PA, based Investment company Fma Advisory Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Cigna Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Essential Utilities Inc, Campbell Soup Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fma Advisory Inc. As of 2021Q1, Fma Advisory Inc owns 158 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FMA ADVISORY INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fma+advisory+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FMA ADVISORY INC
  1. F N B Corp (FNB) - 1,069,604 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 35,186 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,170 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  4. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 44,985 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
  5. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 83,801 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $174.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Fma Advisory Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.84%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 36,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Fma Advisory Inc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $258.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Fma Advisory Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.58%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 34,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Fma Advisory Inc added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 41,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Fma Advisory Inc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $120.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Fma Advisory Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 34.65%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $237.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.88 and $23.02, with an estimated average price of $22.95.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18.

Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.43 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $47.62.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.



