Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Toll Brothers Inc, Sells Cosan, American Tower Corp, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

- New Purchases: VGIT, TOL, BAM, XLE, VBR, BND, LUV, XLP, XLI, VOE, AAXJ, BIP, AFL, ED, INGR, RACE, ADSK, BSX, CAH, CINF, SCZ, SCHA, PXH, IWS, ICLN, D, ESS, AMCR, LRCX, QRVO, FRT, VFC, GPC, SYY, GPN, O, PRU, NTR, PBCT, NUE, NYCB, MTX,
- Added Positions: IEFA, IEMG, VCIT, VTEB, IJH, SPYV, JPM, TSLA, VEA, AMZN, SCHW, BRK.A, AAPL, SPYG, XOM, SCHX, XLV, AXP, CVX, KO, IBM, MSFT, TM, RTX, DIS, SCHP, VWO, XLF, XLK, MMM, AZN, EMR, GOOGL, ISRG, JNJ, KMB, MCD, NVDA, NVO, PFE, SAP, FB, ABBV, GOOG, PYPL, IXUS, ABB, PLD, ASML, ABT, ATVI, AMD, APD, AMAT, BP, BRK.B, BLK, BA, BTI, CVS, CAT, CI, C, COP, CCI, DHR, DE, DD, LLY, EQIX, EL, EXC, NEE, FDX, GD, GSK, GS, HON, HUM, MAR, SPGI, MU, MUFG, NFLX, NVS, PNC, PEP, PG, PGR, QCOM, CRM, SNY, SHW, SONY, SO, TJX, TXN, TMO, TOT, WMT, WBA, WFC, AVGO, CHTR, GM, HCA, NOW, XLY, CB, ADBE, TFC, COF, FIS, CLX, CL, DUK, E, ETN, FISV, GE, HMC, ITW, ILMN, INTU, KEY, MET, MS, NICE, NKE, NSC, ORCL, IX, PHG, BKNG, RELX, SBUX, SYK, UPS, UNH, VOD, ANTM, MFG, PM, TAK, ZTS, KHC, CARR, EEM, FNDF, IEF, IVV, VBK, VRP,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, VOOV, VOOG, AMT, VZ, IJR, VO, VTV, MRK, MUB, AMP, GILD, IAU, ITOT, PFF, T, ADP, BMY, CSCO, ECL, HD, MDT, NOK, LIN, TMUS, BX, TAL, KMI, EFA, TIP, VIG, ACN, ADI, AON, BHP, BBVA, SAN, BCS, BAX, BDX, BCRX, CDNS, CUK, CE, CHKP, CIG, COST, CS, DECK, EW, ERIC, HSBC, IBN, ING, ICE, MDLZ, LYG, LMT, LOW, MMC, MCO, NMR, PSO, BRFS, RIO, ROK, RDS.A, SWKS, EQNR, TGT, TEF, TER, USB, WM, SMFG, RDS.B, BBL, WNS, NWG, V, BUD, NYCBPU.PFD, DG, NXPI, GMAB, PSX, ICLR, CRTO, ALLE, HCM, ARGX, SE, OTIS, FNDX, IVW, IWD, IWF, MBB, QQQ, VEU, VTI, VYM,
- Sold Out: CZZ, BNDX, RDY, ERIE, UL, IRTC, AMED, BNS, BBY, VRTX, CLBK,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 436,317 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.1%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,115,428 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.85%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 256,848 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,195,105 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 792,115 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.61%
Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 153,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.61%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 792,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 36.82%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $670.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 162.99%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $424840.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 209.35%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 55.41%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cosan Ltd (CZZ)
Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.Sold Out: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)
Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.Sold Out: Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)
Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The sale prices were between $220.91 and $260.54, with an estimated average price of $243.05.Sold Out: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)
Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.
