Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Toll Brothers Inc, Sells Cosan, American Tower Corp, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Investment company Altium Wealth Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Toll Brothers Inc, Tesla Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells Cosan, American Tower Corp, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Erie Indemnity Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altium Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Altium Wealth Management LLC owns 355 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 436,317 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.1% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,115,428 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.85% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 256,848 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,195,105 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 792,115 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.61%

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 153,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.61%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 792,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 36.82%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $670.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 162.99%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $424840.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 209.35%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 55.41%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The sale prices were between $220.91 and $260.54, with an estimated average price of $243.05.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.