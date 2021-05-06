Logo
Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Toll Brothers Inc, Sells Cosan, American Tower Corp, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Altium Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Toll Brothers Inc, Tesla Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells Cosan, American Tower Corp, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Erie Indemnity Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altium Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Altium Wealth Management LLC owns 355 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altium Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altium+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Altium Wealth Management LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 436,317 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.1%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,115,428 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.85%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 256,848 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,195,105 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 792,115 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.61%
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 153,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.61%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 792,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 36.82%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $670.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 162.99%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $424840.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 209.35%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 55.41%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Cosan Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.93 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

Sold Out: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.98 and $73.08, with an estimated average price of $64.25.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Sold Out: Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The sale prices were between $220.91 and $260.54, with an estimated average price of $243.05.

Sold Out: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Altium Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Altium Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Altium Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Altium Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Altium Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider