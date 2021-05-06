Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Procter & Gamble Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Citigroup Inc, Mondelez International Inc, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: SE, GPK, TTGT, LOB, VIV, EYE, AMRC, VER, AJRD, VMI, DCI, PRLB, TROX, AENZ, ZNGA, ESRT, ABCL, CZR, RLAY, DASH, PENN, EPR, CTRE, UE, XHR, NSA, ENS, OVV, OFC, EPRT, FTCH, STNE, CLVT, AIRC, LI, SUMO, LU, CRC, UHAL, ABNB, AIV, ADS, PLUG, UNFI, SPNS, WLK, GTLS, RAD, ROIC, KW, PEB, PDM, SHEN, VNET, PSB, NHI, JLL, CG, FSP, PACW, CXP, WB,
- Added Positions: JPM, PG, COST, KSU, EMR, NKE, RL, ATVI, CMS, GPC, FISV, TREX, BEKE, BMY, AXP, HASI, FIS, LOW, SHYF, GOOG, BAC, SCHW, VRNT, LGIH, MEDP, AMZN, BA, KO, EQR, GS, JBHT, MU, PNC, SPG, ABBV, BXP, BSX, CSX, CMCSA, DLB, MCD, MDT, MET, MSFT, LIN, SBUX, FB, PJT, INMD, CGNT, CGNT, AOS, T, ALB, AMT, BRK.B, CF, ETN, F, GPN, IDXX, NTES, PFE, REGN, TJX, TRMB, WAT, WERN, TEL, TWTR, ATKR, FND, ADBE, AMD, AKAM, AVB, EA, FMC, HBAN, JJSF, JNJ, MRK, PEP, SUI, WFC, MA, TRNO, HZNP, ICLR, YETI, SNOW, AGCO, ACN, APD, ANSS, ADM, AVY, BG, COF, DHR, SITC, GILD, HD, ICE, IFF, NFLX, OHI, PCAR, PRAA, DORM, RBA, CRM, SXT, SCCO, LSI, TTWO, VNO, SQM, LRN, ENPH, PNR, JD, WMS, WK, PFGC, SITE, DOW, PTON, MMM, ABT, ALL, MO, AEP, AMGN, ADI, ADP, TFC, BDX, BLK, CVS, CNC, CVX, CI, COP, ED, CCI, DRH, D, LCII, DUK, EXC, XOM, GD, WELL, HON, HUBG, IBM, INTU, KIM, MTZ, MPWR, NICE, NEM, NOC, ON, OKE, ORCL, PH, PEGA, PGR, O, SHO, TSN, USB, RTX, VTR, WBA, ANTM, WMB, WNS, LULU, PM, CHTR, FIBK, TSLA, GM, KMI, GLPI, BRX, PCTY, ARES, CYBR, KEYS, PYPL, ROKU, PINS, DDOG, CARR, CB, AMSF, AMN, SRPT, ABMD, AAP, AFL, A, ADC, ALK, Y, ALNY, HES, AEE, AMX, ACC, AFG, APH, NLY, APA, AMAT, ACGL, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AZO, CIB, BK, GOLD, BIO, BIIB, BMRN, BRO, CBRE, CPB, KMX, CCL, CWST, CE, CNP, LNG, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CLX, CCOI, CL, CMA, NNN, CAG, COO, CPRT, INGR, GLW, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DVN, DXCM, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, EGP, ECL, EIX, EW, LLY, ETR, EFX, ERIE, RE, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, FLIR, FDS, FICO, FAST, FRT, FNF, FITB, FR, FE, BEN, GRMN, IT, RHP, GIS, EQC, MNST, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HR, HEI, HP, HSIC, HSY, HFC, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUM, MTCH, IEX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, IP, IPG, ISRG, IRM, IONS, SJM, JKHY, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, K, KEY, KRC, KMB, KNX, KR, LKQ, LH, LEG, LEN, LII, LXP, LBTYA, LNC, LYV, MGM, MANH, MKL, MKTX, MAR, MMC, MLM, MKC, SPGI, MTD, MBT, TAP, MSI, VTRS, NVDA, NDAQ, NGG, NBIX, NYCB, NI, NDSN, JWN, ES, NTRS, NVMI, ORLY, OGE, OXY, ODFL, ORI, OMC, ASGN, PCG, PPG, PPL, PTC, PAYX, PBCT, PVH, PNW, PXD, PEG, PWR, DGX, RPM, RJF, RNR, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROL, ROP, ROST, RCL, SBAC, SAIA, SEIC, SGEN, DHC, SNA, SO, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, SYK, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TDY, TFX, TXT, GL, TSEM, TSCO, TYL, CUBE, USPH, UAL, UGI, UAA, UDR, UHS, VFC, MTN, VAR, VRSN, VRTX, VMC, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WCN, WM, EVRG, WDC, WY, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, ZION, BRK.A, HEI.A, CMG, TDG, HBI, WU, AER, BR, DAL, ACM, PODD, DFS, MASI, VMW, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, KDP, AGNC, RGA, STWD, ADUS, VRSK, CLNY, DG, LEA, ST, SSNC, FAF, CBOE, TAL, TRGP, HCA, HII, APO, STAG, RLJ, MPC, ZG, XYL, GWRE, EPAM, RPAI, SPLK, HTA, NOW, PANW, SRC, BERY, WDAY, YY, PBF, CONE, NCLH, ZTS, MODN, VOYA, IQV, NRZ, NWSA, CWEN.A, DOC, REXR, AMH, RNG, QTS, VEEV, WIX, AAL, PAYC, ZEN, ANET, FWONK, CTLT, SYF, CFG, W, HUBS, LBRDA, AXTA, PGRE, QSR, SEDG, GDDY, ETSY, BKI, APLE, RUN, NVCR, SQ, BGNE, UA, LSXMK, FTV, TWLO, TTD, COUP, ZTO, LW, ATH, PK, HWM, JNCE, SNAP, HLNE, CVNA, IR, JBGS, ZLAB, MDB, VICI, ZS, BILI, IQ, CDAY, DOCU, AVLR, BJ, PDD, ELAN, ARCE, MRNA, TME, FOXA, FOX, TW, ZM, AVTR, GSX, CRWD, AMCR, DT, TXG, RPRX, IAC, DKNG, XPEV,
- Reduced Positions: C, MDLZ, DIS, TMUS, UNP, YNDX, FRC, ENV, MELI, AAPL, TT, UNH, EOG, CME, LHX, VZ, ATHM, BZUN, STZ, SSB, NXPI, FMX, GMED, BABA, FCX, TSM, PRAH, CGNX, VALE, NEE, HOG, LGND, MIC, JOBS, PLD, AME, ALV, BWA, EQIX, ELS, GBCI, MAA, NP, ROK, HTHT, NIO, DE, INTC, KLIC, LMT, MTB, MPW, POOL, TROW, TTEK, EDU, ALSN, FOXF, TMX, KRNT, ARE, BIDU, BSAC, BAX, CTSH, BAP, DLR, DD, ESS, MXIM, MCK, MS, PKG, BKNG, PSA, AXON, CHGG, GLOB, STOR, RPD, GDS, COLD, ARCC, BLL, BBD, CHRW, CPT, CCEP, DRE, EL, ROCK, HDB, HPQ, LRCX, MKSI, MRCY, NUE, PRFT, PKI, PRU, QCOM, ROLL, REG, SIVB, SHW, TER, TMO, UPS, VOD, WRI, ZBRA, KALU, OMAB, FTNT, BAH, BURL, AR, ENIC, YUMC, INVH, DAVA, HHR, FVRR, WORK, XP, AES, ALXN, DOX, AIG, AMP, ABC, IVZ, WTRG, ARW, AN, AVT, AXS, ITUB, BBBY, BDN, BTI, BF.B, VIAC, CDNS, CAH, CAR, CERN, CHKP, CTXS, TPR, DXC, CXW, CUZ, CCK, TCOM, CMI, DVA, DISCA, UFS, DY, EMN, EQT, FFIV, M, FLEX, FLR, FL, GPS, GT, HAL, HSKA, HIW, HUN, IIVI, INFY, JBL, KSS, LVS, JEF, LB, MAC, MAN, MRO, MRVL, MAS, MHK, MOH, MCO, NRG, NVR, NOV, NTAP, NWL, NSC, PRGO, PBR, NTR, PFG, PHM, RS, RYAAY, SLG, STX, SEE, XPO, SRE, SIRI, SWKS, SON, STLD, TGT, TS, THC, TEVA, TXN, RIG, URI, X, UNM, WMT, WST, WHR, XRX, YPF, EBAY, L, QRTEA, HTGC, LDOS, EXLS, DEI, OC, LBTYK, CSIQ, IPGP, TA, JAZZ, BX, OCSL, GPRK, DQ, GNRC, JKS, HPP, LYB, FLT, NLSN, MOS, FBHS, VIPS, PSX, FANG, CDW, NWS, MUSA, ARMK, HLT, ALLY, TSLX, AY, MOMO, QRVO, TRU, KHC, Z, TEAM, HCM, MGP, VST, ADNT, AA, OKTA, ATUS, BKR, BHF, DBX, SPOT, EQH, DELL, UBER, CTVA, CHWY, AFYA, ORCC, NET, VNT,
- Sold Out: KWR, CHE, SJW, TSPA, ITRI, WDFC, 50AA, GPAB, NOMD, TIF, CXO, RING, MUR, AIV, AIV, ARNC, IDYA, PRSP, SAIL, BLD, NAVI, IBP, FLS, HLF, IRCP, SCI, MAT, SINA, R, MTH, PII,
These are the top 5 holdings of Standard Life Aberdeen plc
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,376,217 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 11,897,982 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 456,211 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 438,956 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,376,805 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $244.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 396,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,439,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $52.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 471,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TechTarget Inc (TTGT)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in TechTarget Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.25 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $78.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 454,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 531,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in Ameresco Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 492,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 129.35%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,455,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 70.25%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $133.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,658,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 156.78%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 891,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 367.76%. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $294.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 870,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 342.06%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,353,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 93.28%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,073,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Quaker Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $233.05 and $298.34, with an estimated average price of $267.25.Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53.Sold Out: SJW Group (SJW)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in SJW Group. The sale prices were between $58.81 and $71.2, with an estimated average price of $65.32.Sold Out: Telefonica Brasil SA (TSPA)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.88.Sold Out: Itron Inc (ITRI)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.
