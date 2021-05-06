Logo
Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Procter & Gamble Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Citigroup Inc, Mondelez International Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Standard Life Aberdeen plc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Procter & Gamble Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Kansas City Southern, Emerson Electric Co, sells Citigroup Inc, Mondelez International Inc, The Walt Disney Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Standard Life Aberdeen plc. As of 2021Q1, Standard Life Aberdeen plc owns 984 stocks with a total value of $44 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Standard Life Aberdeen plc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/standard+life+aberdeen+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Standard Life Aberdeen plc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,376,217 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 11,897,982 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 456,211 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 438,956 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,376,805 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $244.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 396,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,439,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $52.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 471,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in TechTarget Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.25 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $78.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 454,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 531,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in Ameresco Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 492,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 129.35%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,455,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 70.25%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $133.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,658,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 156.78%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 891,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 367.76%. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $294.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 870,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 342.06%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,353,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 93.28%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,073,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Quaker Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $233.05 and $298.34, with an estimated average price of $267.25.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53.

Sold Out: SJW Group (SJW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in SJW Group. The sale prices were between $58.81 and $71.2, with an estimated average price of $65.32.

Sold Out: Telefonica Brasil SA (TSPA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

Sold Out: Itron Inc (ITRI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Standard Life Aberdeen plc. Also check out:

1. Standard Life Aberdeen plc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Standard Life Aberdeen plc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Standard Life Aberdeen plc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Standard Life Aberdeen plc keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider