Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Procter & Gamble Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Citigroup Inc, Mondelez International Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Standard Life Aberdeen plc Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, Procter & Gamble Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Kansas City Southern, Emerson Electric Co, sells Citigroup Inc, Mondelez International Inc, The Walt Disney Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Standard Life Aberdeen plc. As of 2021Q1, Standard Life Aberdeen plc owns 984 stocks with a total value of $44 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Standard Life Aberdeen plc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/standard+life+aberdeen+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,376,217 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 11,897,982 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 456,211 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 438,956 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,376,805 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $244.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 396,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,439,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $52.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 471,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in TechTarget Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.25 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $78.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 454,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 531,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc initiated holding in Ameresco Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 492,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 129.35%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,455,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 70.25%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $133.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,658,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 156.78%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 891,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 367.76%. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $294.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 870,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 342.06%. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,353,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 93.28%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,073,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Quaker Chemical Corp. The sale prices were between $233.05 and $298.34, with an estimated average price of $267.25.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in SJW Group. The sale prices were between $58.81 and $71.2, with an estimated average price of $65.32.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.