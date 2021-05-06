Logo
Family Firm, Inc. Buys Applied Materials Inc, Comcast Corp, PulteGroup Inc, Sells Invesco Solar ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Family Firm, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Comcast Corp, PulteGroup Inc, iShares Global 100 ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Invesco Solar ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Family Firm, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Family Firm, Inc. owns 169 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Family Firm, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/family+firm%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Family Firm, Inc.
  1. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 233,668 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 553,622 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 274,574 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 29,344 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
  5. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 93,646 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.42 and $66.45, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $69.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $287.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Family Firm, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.35%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Family Firm, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Family Firm, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Family Firm, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Family Firm, Inc. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Family Firm, Inc.. Also check out:

