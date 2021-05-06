Family Firm, Inc. Buys Applied Materials Inc, Comcast Corp, PulteGroup Inc, Sells Invesco Solar ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

New Purchases: AMAT, CMCSA, PHM, IOO, KO, NSC, ANTM,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Family Firm, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, Comcast Corp, PulteGroup Inc, iShares Global 100 ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Invesco Solar ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Family Firm, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Family Firm, Inc. owns 169 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 233,668 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 553,622 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 274,574 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 29,344 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 93,646 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.42 and $66.45, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $69.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Firm, Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $287.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Firm, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.35%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Firm, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Firm, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Family Firm, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09.

Family Firm, Inc. sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.