Trust Investment Advisors Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Mercury General Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Packaging Corp of America, Oracle Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Trust Investment Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys Southwest Airlines Co, Mercury General Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, New Residential Investment Corp, sells Packaging Corp of America, Oracle Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Investment Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Trust Investment Advisors owns 77 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,667 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,959 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 18,998 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.98% Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 37,390 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 20,499 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89%

Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 21,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $65.73, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $65.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 12,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 11,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Investment Advisors added to a holding in New Residential Investment Corp by 81.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.39 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 104,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Trust Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Trust Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.

Trust Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.