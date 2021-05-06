Trust Investment Advisors Buys Southwest Airlines Co, Mercury General Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells Packaging Corp of America, Oracle Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: LUV, MCY, GILD, NCLH, PULS, FCAM, HZNP,
- Added Positions: NRZ, ABBV, CVX, CCI, OKE, PRU, ULTA, T, CBRL, LH,
- Reduced Positions: FB, AAPL, MSFT, LLY, TSM, DG, WMT, NXPI, CAT, RIO, PYPL, MA, ODFL, NKE, TSCO, ETN, AMZN, UNH, TT, UPS, STZ, TJX, CSCO, GOOG, EW, VZ, MSI, LOW, TSN, DIS, DFS, V, AMD, PANW, CFG, AMGN, KMI, RTX, BA, CI, QCOM, HD, JPM, CRM, HRC, JBHT,
- Sold Out: PKG, ORCL, LITE, BMY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Trust Investment Advisors
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,667 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,959 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 18,998 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.98%
- Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 37,390 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 20,499 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89%
Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 21,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mercury General Corp (MCY)
Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $65.73, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $65.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 12,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 11,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (FCAM)
Trust Investment Advisors initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
Trust Investment Advisors added to a holding in New Residential Investment Corp by 81.35%. The purchase prices were between $9.39 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 104,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)
Trust Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Trust Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Trust Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Trust Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.
