Patton Fund Management, Inc. Buys News Corp, L Brands Inc, MGM Resorts International, Sells Paycom Software Inc, MSCI Inc, Ball Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Patton Fund Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys News Corp, L Brands Inc, MGM Resorts International, Robert Half International Inc, Expedia Group Inc, sells Paycom Software Inc, MSCI Inc, Ball Corp, Ansys Inc, Copart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patton Fund Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Patton Fund Management, Inc. owns 91 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Patton Fund Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patton+fund+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Patton Fund Management, Inc.
  1. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 187,201 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.22%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 135,884 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 187,580 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,804 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
  5. SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR) - 98,657 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 32,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 78,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 46,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 22,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $170.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 10,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 132,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 51.67%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 89,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56.

Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.

Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.



