Patton Fund Management, Inc. Buys News Corp, L Brands Inc, MGM Resorts International, Sells Paycom Software Inc, MSCI Inc, Ball Corp

Investment company Patton Fund Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys News Corp, L Brands Inc, MGM Resorts International, Robert Half International Inc, Expedia Group Inc, sells Paycom Software Inc, MSCI Inc, Ball Corp, Ansys Inc, Copart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patton Fund Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Patton Fund Management, Inc. owns 91 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 187,201 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.22% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 135,884 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 187,580 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,804 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR) - 98,657 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 32,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 78,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 46,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 22,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $170.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 10,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 132,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 51.67%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 89,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.