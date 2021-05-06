Patton Fund Management, Inc. Buys News Corp, L Brands Inc, MGM Resorts International, Sells Paycom Software Inc, MSCI Inc, Ball Corp

- New Purchases: NWSA, LB, MGM, EXPE, RHI, GE, HBI, UAA, IR, HES, FANG, DVN, DIS, MRO, ATVI, EA, TER, DISCA, TTWO, ILMN, LRCX, TRMB, VIAC, ETN, CTLT, INFO, APTV, SEE, VNQ, RF, COP, ODFL, GPS, KLAC, F, LUMN, NOV, AMCR,
- Added Positions: IEF, IAU, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, SIVB, ALB, IWM, TSLA, QCOM, IDXX, POOL, PKI, PWR, FCX, TWTR, CMI, ZBRA, AMAT, BIO, SHV, DHI, EL, NOW, SNPS, NVDA, ADSK, TMUS, NKE, URI, GSG, AMD, SWKS, DHR, CDNS, NFLX, LEN, BRK.B, ABT, CMG, VWO, AMP, QRVO, ROK, IWR, PYPL, CAT, TROW, ETSY, SPY, RWR, GLD, EFA,
- Sold Out: PAYC, MSCI, BLL, ANSS, CPRT, TMO, NEE, HUM, ROL, AMZN, MKTX, FB, NDAQ, EQIX, ADBE, WMT, DPZ, PGR, DG, BIIB, BBY, HYD, NOK,
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 187,201 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.22%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 135,884 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 187,580 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,804 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
- SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR) - 98,657 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 32,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 78,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 46,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 22,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $170.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 10,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 132,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 51.67%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 89,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.
