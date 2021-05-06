Fagan Associates, Inc. Buys Ally Financial Inc, General Motors Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold

- New Purchases: ALLY, TRMB, DXC, XLE, QQEW, NIO, MET, SCHW, SDY, AXP, CSX,
- Added Positions: GM, VRTX, T, RSP, TDOC, C, SCHP, QCOM, VCIT, DKNG, XLB, TAN, BRK.B, BMY, DIS, CGC, BNDX, AGG, REGN, SCHE, BSV, JNJ, AMD, BAX, XLF, TSLA, VZ, FIVG, SCHM, PFE, XHB, NBTB, PFF, GE,
- Reduced Positions: UNH, ULTA, FB, SCHG, MCD, KO, AAPL, ARKK, JPM, AMZN, SBUX, MA, MSFT, V, FSLR, BABA, NKE, PENN, LOW, MRVL, EQIX, TGT, SCHB, BAC, XLK, SCHV, SCHD, PLUG, NVDA, IWM, TIP, ABT, NVTA, VGIT, BND, INTC, DIA, DVY, CVX, BA, PEP, VNQI, TRST, PG, FLRN, XLY, SCHX, KEY, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: KL,
For the details of FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fagan+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,272 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,208 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,506 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 88,798 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 43,293 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.71%
Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 89,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $81.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 31,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 76,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)
Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $104.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 532.53%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 70,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 392.19%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 18,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 61.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 257,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.90%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 60,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 184.36%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $156.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 20,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 52.21%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 76,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Fagan Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC.. Also check out:
1. FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC. keeps buying