Fagan Associates, Inc. Buys Ally Financial Inc, General Motors Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Troy, NY, based Investment company Fagan Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ally Financial Inc, General Motors Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, AT&T Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fagan Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Fagan Associates, Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fagan+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,272 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,208 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,506 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 88,798 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 43,293 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.71%
New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 89,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $81.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 31,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 76,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $104.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 532.53%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 70,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 392.19%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 18,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 61.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 257,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.90%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 60,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 184.36%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $156.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 20,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 52.21%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 76,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Fagan Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC.. Also check out:

1. FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC. keeps buying
