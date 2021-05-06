Fagan Associates, Inc. Buys Ally Financial Inc, General Motors Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold

New Purchases: ALLY, TRMB, DXC, XLE, QQEW, NIO, MET, SCHW, SDY, AXP, CSX,

Troy, NY, based Investment company Fagan Associates, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Ally Financial Inc, General Motors Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, AT&T Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fagan Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Fagan Associates, Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,272 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,208 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,506 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 88,798 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Facebook Inc (FB) - 43,293 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.71%

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 89,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $81.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 31,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 76,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $104.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 532.53%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 70,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 392.19%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 18,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 61.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 257,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.90%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 60,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 184.36%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $156.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 20,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 52.21%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 76,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.