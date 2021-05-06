Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ChromaDex Corp, Sea, Sells Apple Inc, Futu Holdings, Bilibili Inc

- New Purchases: SPY, CDXC, SE, FCX, SAVE, TME, UAL,
- Added Positions: AMD, MSTR, GTH,
- Reduced Positions: PDD,
- Sold Out: AAPL, FUTU, BILI, GDX, MU, SNOW, YSG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 953,800 shares, 35.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 22.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ChromaDex Corp (CDXC) - 4,131,317 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 340,000 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 100,000 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.33%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ChromaDex Corp (CDXC)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in ChromaDex Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $7.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.87%. The holding were 4,131,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $244.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $623.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1.Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.
