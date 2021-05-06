Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ChromaDex Corp, Sea, Sells Apple Inc, Futu Holdings, Bilibili Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ChromaDex Corp, Sea, Sells Apple Inc, Futu Holdings, Bilibili Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ChromaDex Corp, Sea, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc, sells Apple Inc, Futu Holdings, Bilibili Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd owns 12 stocks with a total value of $355 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yong+rong+%28hk%29+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd
  1. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 953,800 shares, 35.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 22.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ChromaDex Corp (CDXC) - 4,131,317 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 340,000 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33%
  5. Sea Ltd (SE) - 100,000 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.33%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ChromaDex Corp (CDXC)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in ChromaDex Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $7.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.87%. The holding were 4,131,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $244.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $623.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider