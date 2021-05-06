Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ChromaDex Corp, Sea, Sells Apple Inc, Futu Holdings, Bilibili Inc

New Purchases: SPY, CDXC, SE, FCX, SAVE, TME, UAL,

Investment company Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ChromaDex Corp, Sea, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc, sells Apple Inc, Futu Holdings, Bilibili Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd owns 12 stocks with a total value of $355 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 953,800 shares, 35.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 22.33% of the total portfolio. New Position ChromaDex Corp (CDXC) - 4,131,317 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 340,000 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33% Sea Ltd (SE) - 100,000 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.33%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in ChromaDex Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.59 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $7.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.87%. The holding were 4,131,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $244.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67. The stock is now traded at around $623.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89.

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.