Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Invesco Ultra Shor

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC owns 378 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonebridge+financial+planning+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC
  1. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 78,366 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  2. iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 102,703 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45%
  3. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 59,570 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47%
  4. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 26,517 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  5. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 16,312 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $104.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.63 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $28.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $53.9 and $64.12, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEMS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $40.46 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 384.49%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 40,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 50,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 369.46%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 79.26%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $295.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 6043.33%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 64.80%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $275.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32.

Sold Out: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $25.89 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $27.57.

Sold Out: Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Global X SuperDividend ETF. The sale prices were between $12.63 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $13.31.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.



