Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Sells SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Invesco Ultra Shor

- New Purchases: IJS, RPV, EDOW, FTA, FEMS, PENN, SCHG, FNDX, RDVY, ESGD, SCHB, BSCM, IVW, JKL, BSCL, ABNB, SCHD, SCHV, SCHA, FLOT, IJT, IJH, PRFZ, FUTY, GNRC, FEM, SNOW, TAN, VIG, SDOG, VNQ, VOE, VYMI, F, IHF, FXR, FHLC, FAB, BLOK, QS, DKNG, RKT, NIO, EYES, BKCC, HQH, NVAX, VTRS, GME,
- Added Positions: DGRO, QCLN, MINT, ICLN, IWO, SOXX, IHI, PLUG, VCR, VBK, IWF, VOO, IYM, FTSL, SMG, ARKK, VIS, SRLN, IVV, CIBR, SKYY, T, IYC, FIW, ESGE, ARKW, PYPL, NFLX, XOM, VUG, SCHM, SQ, IWP, PJP, VFH, ARCC, IVE, FTCS, FAN, FXD, FDN, TSLA, BLNK, FLS, VHT, EQIX, ENB, VOT, C,
- Reduced Positions: PSK, FTSM, IYW, VPU, LHX, AMZN, VDC, GSY, FB, V, MGK, DRI, SRVR, ETW, SDY, RTX, NNN, FVD, AAPL, FTC, ISTB, FMB, LMBS, FXG, JLL, IUSG, CRM, BSV, HDV, CBRL, PPA, PGX, BA, ZM, CVX, MA, JKG, XLU, FBT, FXU, QLD, AEP, SJNK, IDU, DTN, QQQ, VYM, SPY, USMV, GOOG, VZ, SNA, DIS, MCR, HYS, MRK, LMT, TDOC, HD, CSM, ABT, FDL, GGN, MCD, WTRG, XRT, WMT, EXG, PSI, ABBV, AGG, IWS, GLD,
- Sold Out: CNP, FCPT, SDIV, PM, JPST, VGSH, VTR, SHOP, 24PA, VTV, IWN, IEFA, VIA, TIF, SIRI, GILD, EL,
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 78,366 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 102,703 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 59,570 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 26,517 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 16,312 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93%
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $104.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.63 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $28.17. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $53.9 and $64.12, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEMS)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $40.46 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 660 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 384.49%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 40,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 50,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 369.46%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 79.26%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $295.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 6043.33%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 64.80%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $275.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32.Sold Out: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $25.89 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $27.57.Sold Out: Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Global X SuperDividend ETF. The sale prices were between $12.63 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $13.31.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.
