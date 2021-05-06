Bridge Advisory, LLC Buys Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: EDV, IEF, DNL, BSX, IJH, RWJ, NEE, IYZ, PCN, PSLV,

Investment company Bridge Advisory, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Boston Scientific Corp, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridge Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bridge Advisory, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 205,472 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.36% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 167,672 shares, 13.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 202,477 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.48% SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 420,127 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 604,172 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.87%

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 37,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 16,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth . The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $78.03. The stock is now traded at around $80.907700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $118.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 210.89%. The purchase prices were between $117.62 and $119.39, with an estimated average price of $118.61. The stock is now traded at around $118.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in John Hancock Premium Div Fund by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The sale prices were between $129.14 and $161.92, with an estimated average price of $143.99.

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09.

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06.

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41.