Bridge Advisory, LLC Buys Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bridge Advisory, LLC Buys Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bridge Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Boston Scientific Corp, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridge Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bridge Advisory, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bridge Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridge+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bridge Advisory, LLC
  1. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 205,472 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.36%
  2. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 167,672 shares, 13.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 202,477 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.48%
  4. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 420,127 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04%
  5. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 604,172 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.87%
New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 37,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 16,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth . The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.62, with an estimated average price of $78.03. The stock is now traded at around $80.907700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)

Bridge Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $118.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 210.89%. The purchase prices were between $117.62 and $119.39, with an estimated average price of $118.61. The stock is now traded at around $118.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: John Hancock Premium Div Fund (PDT)

Bridge Advisory, LLC added to a holding in John Hancock Premium Div Fund by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ)

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The sale prices were between $129.14 and $161.92, with an estimated average price of $143.99.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06.

Sold Out: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Bridge Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bridge Advisory, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bridge Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bridge Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bridge Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bridge Advisory, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider