Wesbanco Bank Inc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Ball Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Wheeling, WV, based Investment company Wesbanco Bank Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Ball Corp, Lowe's Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Crown Castle International Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wesbanco Bank Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wesbanco Bank Inc owns 542 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESBANCO BANK INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wesbanco+bank+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,094,492 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 296,056 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8% Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) - 1,912,300 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,916 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 331,610 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9%

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 98,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 60,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $124.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $90.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $20.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 81,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.40%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 245,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 377,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Ball Corp by 2528.90%. The purchase prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 72,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 61.43%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 81,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 575.54%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 103.76%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 79,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6.

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58.

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57.

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07.

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91.