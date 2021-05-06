Wesbanco Bank Inc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Ball Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: CFG, TER, IGLB, IEF, ATVI, PDBC, CARG, BOX, UCTT, ABCB, FIBK, IAGG, REGN, GVA, AUB, GOVT, GBF, HYFM, FCN, AAWW, HUN, CHX, LSTR, GM, IBP, ROAD, SEE, FOCS, FANG, PD, NTRS, DSI, FMBI, IAT, BLDR, ADI, BAB, FDN, IJK, ISTB, IVW, SSO, VEA, VTV, XOP, HIG, AMP, WTRG, AZN, ACLS, BHP, COF, CCL, DTE, DPZ, DRQ, FAST, FWRD, AR, LKFN, LB, LNN, MU, PFG, RF, LUV, TECH, TXT, UL, UNFI, MTDR, FNMA,
- Added Positions: AGG, VZ, BLL, LOW, VB, LQD, MCHP, IWP, TLT, GS, EFA, MUB, BND, CMI, SBUX, APTV, DLR, NSC, URI, UNH, PSTG, EMB, NVDA, MC, EEM, GILD, LEN, LMT, FFWM, FXD, IJS, VO, AMAT, CAT, FMC, ULTA, CLDR, IWR, SUSA, JNJ, KFY, NKE, TJX, IGSB, GLD, IJT, IWF, IYW, XLK, XLV, MO, CVX, EME, MDLZ, VTRS, QCOM, MPC, DVY, ESGD, IEFA, IJJ, IVE, IWD, MGV, VBR, VCSH, VOT, VUG, AXP, AIG, BK, BWA, CPB, CNC, DE, ENB, EPD, FITB, FE, BEN, K, LQMT, MSI, NOC, OVBC, SHW, SSD, TSM, VMC, WM, ANTM, WY, WMB, RDS.B, DNP, NUV, LULU, APAM, BIV, BSV, HDV, IEMG, IJR, QUAL, REGL, TIP, VBK, VCIT, VEU, VGT, VHT, VMBS, VNQ, VTIP, VWO, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, VOO, SPY, DD, AAPL, C, CAG, VTI, IWM, XOM, ISRG, PYPL, SHY, ZBH, NOW, SDY, D, JPM, GOOGL, MSFT, TXN, BKLN, AMZN, PG, PWR, PANW, ABBV, PLD, KO, KMI, VXUS, MRK, SMG, USB, RTX, HYG, T, KSU, MS, ORCL, PPG, WMT, DIS, QLYS, TNDM, XLI, AMGN, BMY, CRL, CSCO, CMCSA, STZ, DUK, HD, IART, MDT, PPL, DFS, IQV, KN, VRNS, TRUP, QQQ, XLF, AEP, BA, CBU, FDX, FBNC, F, GE, IBM, LPSN, VLO, MA, AVGO, BKU, FIVN, FRPT, RPD, SNDR, SONO, DOW, IVV, USIG, MMM, AAON, CB, ACN, ALL, NLY, ATRC, ADP, TFC, BXS, BAC, BRK.B, VIAC, CHD, CLX, COP, DHR, DOV, EOG, EMR, EXPE, NEE, GIS, WELL, HON, INTC, IP, LAD, MCD, SPGI, NFLX, PNC, PFE, PNFP, STL, PRU, RDS.A, SSB, SYK, SYY, TMO, UNP, UBCP, UBSI, WFC, DAL, AWK, ICLR, ATHM, GOOG, DELL, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, ACWX, CWB, EFAV, FLOT, IBB, IWN, IWO, MDY, PFF, ADBE, A, APD, APH, ADM, AZPN, BP, BAX, BDX, CSX, CAH, FIS, CME, CI, CL, CBSH, NNN, CRVL, GLW, COST, DKS, DLTR, DCI, EMN, ECL, ETR, EFX, EQT, EL, EXC, FFIV, FDS, GPC, GSK, GGG, HAL, HPQ, HBAN, ITW, SJM, JKHY, KR, LANC, MANH, MFC, MAR, MMC, MCK, MET, MOG.A, NVS, NUE, LIN, PSMT, PEG, ROLL, RLI, WRK, SLB, SRE, SWKS, TROW, TDY, TTC, TD, UGI, VOD, WBA, WTS, WEC, YUM, EBAY, ET, EOI, GSPA.PFD, V, PM, DG, GNRC, TSLA, RTMVY, FBHS, SPLK, PSX, NCLH, ALLE, KHC, GOLF, LW, LEVL, AMLP, BLV, DES, EFG, EFV, GUNR, IJH, IYH, VCLT, VIG, VYM, XLB, XLP,
- Sold Out: CCI, BKI, CHGG, XHB, TDG, LLNW, EQR, FCFS, TDOC, SBNY, TOT, CDW, VAR, POOL, SLV, SMPL, NUVA, NUAN, CHRW, GDX, FULT, NRZ, STND, ORLY, PKI, ATRI, MRO, HPE, CLBS, SIRI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,094,492 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 296,056 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
- Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) - 1,912,300 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,916 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 331,610 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9%
Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 98,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 60,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $124.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $90.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Box Inc (BOX)
Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $20.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 81,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.40%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 245,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 377,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ball Corp (BLL)
Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Ball Corp by 2528.90%. The purchase prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 72,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 61.43%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 81,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 575.54%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 103.76%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 79,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58.Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57.Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07.Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)
Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91.
