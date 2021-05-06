Logo
Wesbanco Bank Inc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Ball Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wheeling, WV, based Investment company Wesbanco Bank Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Ball Corp, Lowe's Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Crown Castle International Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wesbanco Bank Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wesbanco Bank Inc owns 542 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESBANCO BANK INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wesbanco+bank+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WESBANCO BANK INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,094,492 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 296,056 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
  3. Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) - 1,912,300 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,916 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 331,610 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9%
New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 98,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 60,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $124.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $90.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Box Inc (BOX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $20.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 81,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.40%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 245,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 377,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Ball Corp by 2528.90%. The purchase prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 72,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 61.43%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 81,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 575.54%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 103.76%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 79,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.

Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58.

Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57.

Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07.

Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91.



