Middleton & Co Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, VF Corp, Sells CDK Global Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Total SE

Investment company Middleton & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, VF Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, ServiceNow Inc, sells CDK Global Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Total SE, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Middleton & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Middleton & Co Inc owns 152 stocks with a total value of $887 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,914 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 416,813 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,051 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37% Visa Inc (V) - 123,536 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 110,181 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $264.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $88.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 47,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1038.47 and $1268.8, with an estimated average price of $1159.96. The stock is now traded at around $1293.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 249.47%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 44,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 47.13%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 135,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $479.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $467.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 142.77%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 76.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88.

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54.

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.