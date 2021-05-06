Middleton & Co Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, VF Corp, Sells CDK Global Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Total SE

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Middleton & Co Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, VF Corp, Sells CDK Global Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Total SE

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Middleton & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, VF Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, ServiceNow Inc, sells CDK Global Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Total SE, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Middleton & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Middleton & Co Inc owns 152 stocks with a total value of $887 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Middleton & Co Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/middleton+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Middleton & Co Inc
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,914 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 416,813 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,051 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 123,536 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 110,181 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $264.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $88.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 47,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1038.47 and $1268.8, with an estimated average price of $1159.96. The stock is now traded at around $1293.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 249.47%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 44,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 47.13%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 135,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $479.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $467.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 142.77%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 76.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Middleton & Co Inc. Also check out:

1. Middleton & Co Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Middleton & Co Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Middleton & Co Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Middleton & Co Inc keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider