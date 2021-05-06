Middleton & Co Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, VF Corp, Sells CDK Global Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Total SE

- New Purchases: ODFL, VFC, IBB, VEA, MTD, NTB, PLD, CSCO, IBM, DOV, SLB, TXN, TSCO,
- Added Positions: IVV, XOM, MSFT, NOW, AAPL, IJR, GOOGL, TMO, VZ, OTIS, AMT, SYY, PFE, MMM, ABBV, FRC, NEE, EQIX, FISV, FTV, IJH, EOG, SIVB, EEM, PSA, PG, USB, PNC, WCN, MSCI, CVX, XYL, IVW, IWD, MDT, JNJ, CCI, CMCSA, APD, ACN, T,
- Reduced Positions: DHR, COST, BR, PEP, UNH, BRK.B, CVS, ADBE, AVY, NKE, WSO, EL, ROP, INFO, INTU, VWO, EFA, LIN, ROK, TROW, ABT, DIS, WAT, SPY, EFG, PANW, MCD, BAC, MDLZ, SJM, EXC, KO, WFC, ADP, IWR, GLD, EFV, BDX, BLK, TPIC, CL, MA, PH, D, DUK, WMT, XPO, LOW, ORCL,
- Sold Out: CDK, RTX, TOT, QQQ, EW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Middleton & Co Inc
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,914 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 416,813 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,051 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- Visa Inc (V) - 123,536 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 110,181 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $264.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)
Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $88.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 47,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)
Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $35.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)
Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1038.47 and $1268.8, with an estimated average price of $1159.96. The stock is now traded at around $1293.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 249.47%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 44,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 47.13%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 135,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $479.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $467.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 142.77%. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 76.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in CDK Global Inc. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.Sold Out: Total SE (TOT)
Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.
