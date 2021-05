M&t Bank Corp Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Sells eBay Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Buffalo, NY, based Investment company M&t Bank Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, VF Corp, sells eBay Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M&t Bank Corp. As of 2021Q1, M&t Bank Corp owns 1536 stocks with a total value of $23 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 15,554,976 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.02% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 3,333,906 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,066,684 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 9,322,001 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,639,076 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $69.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 293,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 402,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.59, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 179,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 71,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $344.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&t Bank Corp initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $39.56, with an estimated average price of $35.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 52,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 912.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,278,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 165.52%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,138,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.33%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 854,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.06%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $104.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,420,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in VF Corp by 450.05%. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $88.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 404,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&t Bank Corp added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 1587.98%. The purchase prices were between $22.15 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 655,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.86 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $8.07.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.84 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $48.26.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

M&t Bank Corp sold out a holding in USA Compression Partners LP. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $14.66.