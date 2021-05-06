Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FT

New Purchases: PFG, JPST, RTX, HEFA, 2TX, CF, SUN, MDY, INTU, DES, ALK, NOW, ZTS, HPE, BKR, HRZN, IEFA, SPYD, VNQI, WDIV, PENN, NLY, BP, CNC, GPC, GPN, MU, MS, PNC, PBA, VFC, WMB, ET, HBI, CFRX, SNDL, SLNO, TTOO, LYG, SINT, KODK,

Investment company Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Principal Financial Group Inc, sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, The Home Depot Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc . As of 2021Q1, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc owns 294 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 3,173,415 shares, 21.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.35% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 5,277,060 shares, 18.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.2% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 2,729,993 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.31% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 3,437,987 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 4,460,888 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Asensus Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.45 and $5.3, with an estimated average price of $2.97. The stock is now traded at around $1.570800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 189,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $31.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $496.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9839.39%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 433,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 946,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2406.67%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 119,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 302,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 105.62%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 219.78%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Titan Machinery Inc. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $24.08.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.