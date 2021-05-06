Logo
Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FT

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Principal Financial Group Inc, sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, The Home Depot Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc . As of 2021Q1, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc owns 294 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HONKAMP KRUEGER FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/honkamp+krueger+financial+services+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HONKAMP KRUEGER FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 3,173,415 shares, 21.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.35%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 5,277,060 shares, 18.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.2%
  3. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 2,729,993 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.31%
  4. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 3,437,987 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 4,460,888 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%
New Purchase: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Asensus Surgical Inc (2TX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Asensus Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.45 and $5.3, with an estimated average price of $2.97. The stock is now traded at around $1.570800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 189,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $31.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $496.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9839.39%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 433,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 946,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2406.67%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 119,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 302,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 105.62%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 219.78%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Titan Machinery Inc (TITN)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Titan Machinery Inc. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $24.08.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of HONKAMP KRUEGER FINANCIAL SERVICES INC . Also check out:

1. HONKAMP KRUEGER FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. HONKAMP KRUEGER FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HONKAMP KRUEGER FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HONKAMP KRUEGER FINANCIAL SERVICES INC keeps buying
