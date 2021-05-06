Biofrontera reports preliminary revenue for the month of April 2021

Leverkusen, Germany, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG ( BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the Company), an international biopharmaceutical company, today reported preliminary, unaudited revenue for the month of April 2021.



The Companys preliminary, unaudited revenue from product sales in April 2021 amounted to approximately EUR 2,491 thousand, compared to EUR 492 thousand in April 2020, an increase of 406%. Total revenue for the month of April 2020 was EUR 6,602 thousand, whereby April 2020 included a one-time down payment of EUR 6,000 thousand from Maruho Co., Ltd as part of a license and supply agreement.

Preliminary revenues from product sales in the US were around EUR 1,821 thousand compared to EUR 333 thousand in April 2020, an increase of 447%. In Germany, revenues from product sales amounted to approximately EUR 441 thousand, compared to EUR 143 thousand in April 2020, an increase of 208%. In the rest of Europe, the Company generated product sales of around EUR 229 thousand, compared to EUR 17 thousand in April 2020, a plus of 1,247%.

Preliminary unaudited revenues

April January - April in EUR thousands 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 USA 1,821 333 1,767 5.631 4,513 6,939 Germany 441 143 353 1,845 1,453 1,425 Europe (ex Germany) 229 17 191 493 836 755 Total revenue from product sales 2,491 492 2,311 7,969 6,802 9,119 Revenues from R&D projects and license payments - 6,110 44 - 6,273 44 Total revenue 2,491 6,602 2,355 7,969 13,075 9,163

For better comparability, the Company also included the monthly sales performance before the pandemic in 2019. Compared to 2019, total product sales in 2021 were up 8% in all markets. In detail, April 2021 sales were up 3% in the U.S., 25% in Germany and 20% in the rest of the European markets compared to April 2019.

The sales increase compared to the previous year already perceived since mid-March 2021, especially in our most important sales market, the USA, continued strongly in April 2021. This indicates a significant recovery of the COVID-19 situation in the USA as well as in Germany - presumably also due to the high vaccination rates.

About Biofrontera:

Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.

The Germany-based company, with over 150 employees worldwide, develops and markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. The companys lead product is the combination of Ameluz, a topical prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED for the photodynamic therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May 2016. In addition, the company markets the prescription medication Xepi for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the company also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos, which offers specialized care for damaged or diseased skin.

Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof. Dr. Hermann Lbbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on the US NASDAQ.www.biofrontera.com.

