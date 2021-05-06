Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend by 5% and Declares Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2021

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) today announced that the Companys board of directors has declared a 5% increase in the Companys regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.21 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2021 from its previous regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $0.84 per common share, is payable on July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

Jeff Witherell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Plymouth, noted, In light of the continued strong performance of our portfolio and solid fundamentals in our markets, we are pleased to provide this additional return to our shareholders in the form of a 5% increase in the quarterly common stock dividend.

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, light industrial and small bay industrial properties, located in primary and secondary markets within the main industrial, distribution and logistics corridors of the United States.

