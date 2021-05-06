Logo
Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on May 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, ( SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Strongbridges management team on May 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Companys first quarter 2021 financial results and corporate highlights. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the Companys financial results earlier that day.

Event Details
Strongbridge will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. To access the live call, dial (844) 285-7153 (domestic) or (478) 219-0180 (international) with conference ID 9478726. The conference call will also be webcast from the Companys website at www.strongbridgebio.com under the Investor/Webcasts and Presentations section. A replay of the call will be made available for one week following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with conference ID 9478726.

About Strongbridge Biopharma
Strongbridge Biopharma is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridges rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied in Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of endogenous Cushings syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The Companys rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

Contacts:

Corporate & Media Relations
Elixir Health Public Relations
Lindsay Rocco
+1 862-596-1304
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Solebury Trout
Mike Biega
+1 617-221-9660
[email protected]

