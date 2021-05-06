Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to New Orleans





Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars is expanding in Louisiana, offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to New Orleans area residents. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used+cars+for+sale, secure auto+financing or use the car+loan+calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell+their+current+vehicle+to+Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.





Carvana now offers as-soon-as next day vehicle delivery to New Orleans, its 285th market. (Photo: Business Wire)





Carvana can save customers valuable time, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, 360-degree photography, inside and out. Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every cars vehicle description page.









Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the time to ensure the vehicle fits their life; an upgrade to the traditional test-drive. New Orleans area customers can see how their car handles the narrow cobblestone streets in the bustling French Quarter, or take your new-to-you ride for a spin along the Mississippi River up to Baton Rouge for a Tigers game.









Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.









We are steadily growing our presence in Louisiana, and with our New Orleans debut, we can now provide area residents with a great selection of thousands of vehicles, at great prices, with great customer service, said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. Whether youre looking for an SUV or sedan, were confident our customers in New Orleans will embrace our easy, transparent car buying experience.









Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 285 cities across the U.S.









About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)









Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvanas (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvanas patented, automated Car Vending Machines.









