Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces New $150 Million Share Repurchase Program

Ironwood maintains a disciplined and thoughtful approach to capital allocation and is committed to strategically deploying capital where we believe we can drive the greatest value for our shareholders, said Gina Consylman, chief financial officer of Ironwood. This new share repurchase program is aligned with that commitment and underscores our confidence in our balance sheet and strong cash flow generation. We believe our positive business momentum provides us with ample capacity to return cash to shareholders while continuing to execute on our strategy to maximize LINZESS (linaclotide), build an innovative pipeline by pursuing assets that target serious, organic GI diseases and deliver sustainable profits and generate cash flow.









The timing and amount of any share repurchases under the share repurchase program will be determined by Ironwoods management at its discretion based on ongoing assessments of the capital needs of the business, the market price of Ironwoods common stock and general market conditions. Share repurchases under the program may be made through a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, in block trades, accelerated share repurchase transactions, exchange transactions, or any combination of such methods. The program does not obligate Ironwood to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and the share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Companys discretion.









About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals









Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a leading gastrointestinal (GI) healthcare company on a mission to advance the treatment of GI diseases and redefine the standard of care for GI patients. We are pioneers in the development of LINZESS (linaclotide), the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Under the guidance of our seasoned industry leaders, we continue to build upon our history of GI innovation and challenge what has been done before to shape what the future holds. We keep patients at the heart of our R&D and commercialization efforts to reduce the burden of GI diseases and meet significant unmet needs.









Founded in 1998, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.









Founded in 1998, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.









LINZESS is a registered trademark of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements about the amount and timing of repurchases under the Companys share purchase program and the methods to execute such repurchases; the strength of the Companys balance sheet and the Companys ability to return cash to shareholders; and the Companys strategy, business, financial position and operations, including with respect to the Companys goals of maximizing LINZESS, building an innovative GI pipeline by pursuing assets for serious, organic GI diseases and delivering sustainable profits and cash flow. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Ironwood undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those related to the effectiveness of development and commercialization efforts by us and our partners; preclinical and clinical development, manufacturing and formulation development of linaclotide and our product candidates; the risk that clinical programs and studies may not progress or develop as anticipated, including that studies are delayed or discontinued for any reason, such as safety, tolerability, enrollment, manufacturing, economic or other reasons, including due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risk that findings from our completed nonclinical and clinical studies may not be replicated in later studies; the risk that we or our partners are unable to obtain, maintain or manufacture sufficient LINZESS or our product candidates, or otherwise experience difficulties with respect to supply or manufacturing; the efficacy, safety and tolerability of linaclotide and our product candidates; the risk that the therapeutic opportunities for LINZESS or our product candidates are not as we expect; decisions by regulatory and judicial authorities, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on governmental authorities; the risk we may never get additional patent protection for linaclotide and other product candidates; the risk that we may never get sufficient patent protection for linaclotide and other product candidates, that patents for linaclotide or other products may not provide adequate protection from competition, or that we are not able to successfully protect such patents; outcomes in legal proceedings to protect or enforce the patents relating to our products and product candidates, including abbreviated new drug application litigation; the risk that financial and operating results may differ from our projections; developments in the intellectual property landscape; challenges from and rights of competitors or potential competitors; the risk that our planned investments do not have the anticipated effect on our company revenues; developments in accounting guidance or practice; Ironwoods or AbbVies accounting practices, including reporting and settlement practices as between Ironwood and AbbVie; the risk that we are unable to manage our expenses or cash use, or are unable to commercialize our products as expected; and the risks listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Ironwood's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in our subsequent SEC filings. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated containment efforts have had a serious adverse impact on the economy, the severity and duration of which are uncertain. Government stabilization efforts will only partially mitigate the consequences. The extent and duration of the impact on our business and operations is highly uncertain. Factors that will influence the impact on our business, operations and financial results include the duration and extent of the pandemic, the extent of imposed or recommended containment and mitigation measures, and the general economic consequences of the pandemic. The pandemic could have a material adverse impact on our business, operations and financial results for an extended period of time.





