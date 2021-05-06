Logo
Progenity to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Marketwired
May 06, 2021
SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. ( PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021 after the close of financial markets. Progenitys management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 833-519-1237 for domestic callers or 914-800-3810 for international callers, and entering the conference code: 6146238. A live webcast and archive of the call will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.progenity.com.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenitys vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies. For additional information about Progenity, please visit the companys website at www.progenity.com.

Investor Contact:
Robert Uhl
Managing Director, Westwicke ICR
[email protected]
(619) 228-5886

Media Contact:
Kate Blom-Lowery
CG Life
[email protected]
(858) 457-2436

