TG Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update

NEW YORK, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. ( TGTX), today announced that a conference call will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss results for the first quarter 2021 and provide a business outlook for 2021. Michael S. Weiss, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call.



In order to participate in the conference call, please call 1-877-407-8029 (U.S.), 1-201-689-8029 (outside the U.S.), Conference Title: TG Therapeutics. A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company's website at www.tgtherapeutics.com. An audio recording of the conference call will also be available for a period of 30 days after the call.

TG Therapeutics will announce its financial results for this period in a press release to be issued prior to the call.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQ (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin.



UKONIQ is a registered trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.

