Infinity Announces the Date of Its First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic that addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 13th 2021 at 4:30pm ET to report its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.



Conference call & Webcast Details





Date:





Thursday, May 13





Time:





4:30 pm Eastern Time





Webcast:





https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fdtagi4zo





Toll Free:





(877) 316-5293





International:





(631) 291-4526





ID Number:





9988449





A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors/Media section of Infinitys website at www.infi.com and will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days following the event.



About Infinity and Eganelisib



Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Infinity or the Company), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic that addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo in I/O nave urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil in advanced TNBC patients. In 2019, Infinity completed enrollment in MARIO-1, a Phase 1/1b study evaluating eganelisib as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-nave, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.



Opdivo is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.


Tecentriq is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.


Abraxane is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company.


Avastin is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.


Doxil is a registered trademark of Baxter Healthcare Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005272/en/

