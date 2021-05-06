Infinity Announces the Date of Its First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast





Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic that addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 13th 2021 at 4:30pm ET to report its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.









Conference call & Webcast Details











Date:











Thursday, May 13











Time:











4:30 pm Eastern Time











Webcast:











https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fdtagi4zo











Toll Free:











(877) 316-5293











International:











(631) 291-4526











ID Number:











9988449













A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors/Media section of Infinitys website at www.infi.com and will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days following the event.









About Infinity and Eganelisib









Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Infinity or the Company), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic that addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo in I/O nave urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil in advanced TNBC patients. In 2019, Infinity completed enrollment in MARIO-1, a Phase 1/1b study evaluating eganelisib as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-nave, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.









