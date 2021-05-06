Evaxion Biotech to Host Q1 2021 Corporate Update Conference Call & Webcast on May 13

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S ( EVAX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections, announced today that it will present its first-quarter 2021 financial results on May 13.



Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion, and Glenn Vraniak, CFO, will host an earnings call on May 13 at 8.30 a.m. EDT.

To dial-in for the conference call, please use the following details:

US: 877-407-0792

International: +1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13718732

Alternatively to access the audio webcast, please visit the events page of Evaxions website at:

https://evaxion-biotech.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx

A webcast replay will be available on the Evaxion website approximately two hours after the event.

About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage AI-immunology platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer, bacterial diseases and viral infections. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase 1/2a clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections currently in preclinical development.

For more information Evaxion LifeSci Advisors LLC Glenn S. Vraniak Mary-Ann Chang Chief Financial Officer Managing Director [email protected] [email protected] +1 (513) 476-2669 +44 7483 284 853

Source: Evaxion Biotech

