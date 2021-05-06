Logo
Esperion to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion ( ESPR), today announced that members of Esperion management will participate in two upcoming virtual conferences during the month of May.

Event:Bank of America 2021 Healthcare Conference
Date:May 13, 2021
Format:Presentation & 1:1 Investor meetings
Time:10:15 a.m. ET
Event:Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference II
Date:May 20, 2021
Format:Presentation & 1:1 Investor meetings
Time:11:15 a.m. ET

Live audio webcasts of these events can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Esperion website at www.esperion.com/investors-media/events-presentations/. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the events.

ESPERION Therapeutics

ESPERION is The Lipid Management Company. Our goal is lipid management for everybody, thats why we work hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs arent being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

ESPERION Therapeutics Commitment to Patients with Hyperlipidemia

High levels of LDL-C can lead to a build-up of fat and cholesterol in and on artery walls (known as atherosclerosis), potentially leading to cardiovascular events, including heart attack and stroke. In the U.S., 96 million people, or more than 37 percent of the adult population, have elevated LDL-C. There are approximately 18 million people in the U.S. living with elevated levels of LDL-C despite taking maximally tolerated lipid-modifying therapy including individuals considered statin averse leaving them at high risk for cardiovascular events1. In the United States, more than 50 percent of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) patients who are not able to reach their guideline recommended LDL-C levels with statins alone need less than a 40 percent reduction to reach their LDL-C threshold goal2.

ESPERION's mission as the Lipid Management Company is to deliver oral, once-daily medicines that complement existing oral drugs to provide the additional LDL-C lowering that these patients need.

References
(1) ESPERION market research on file: research project interviewing 350 physicians. ESPERION Therapeutics, Inc. Sept-Oct 2018.
(2) Data on file: analysis of NHANES database. ESPERION Therapeutics, Inc. 2018.

Investor Contact:
Kaitlyn Brosco
Esperion
[email protected]

