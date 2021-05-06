A-Mark Expands Trading Team with Appointment of Industry Veteran Rick Gibbons as Senior Vice President of Trading, Global Precious Metals

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

A-Mark Expands Trading Team with Appointment of Industry Veteran Rick Gibbons as Senior Vice President of Trading, Global Precious Metals

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. ( AMRK) (A-Mark), a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, has expanded its trading team with the appointment of Rick Gibbons to the new position of senior vice president of trading, global precious metals.

Gibbons brings to A-Mark more than three decades of experience in precious metals trading. Prior to A-Mark, Gibbons was a senior trader in HSBCs precious metals division. During his 34-year tenure at HSBC, Gibbons helped to establish the firm as one of the world's leading institutional precious metals firms. He started his career at Merrill Lynch, where he completed the firms prestigious training program, and is a longtime member of the International Precious Metals Institute (IPMI).

Ricks extensive background from mine finance and end user consumption to institutional trading, makes him a valuable addition to our trading team, said Kevin Pelo, executive vice president and head of global trading for A-Mark. Rick brings a proven track record and deep industry relationships to our company, which we look forward to leveraging as we expand A-Marks trading operations globally.

About A-Mark Precious Metals
Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. ( AMRK) is a leading fully integrated precious metals platform that offers an array of gold, silver, platinum, copper and palladium bullion, numismatic coins and related products to retail and wholesale customers via a portfolio of channels. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, and Secured Lending. The companys global customer base spans sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, and e-commerce and other retail customers.

A-Mark is headquartered in El Segundo, California, with offices and facilities in Los Angeles, California, Vienna, Austria, Las Vegas, Nevada, Winchester, Indiana, and Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.amark.com.

Company Contact:
Steve Reiner, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.
310.587.1410
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzMDk0MyM0MTY5MDQxIzIwMTk1NDM=
2521676c-6a77-48cd-8778-358536d8d917
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)