Advantage Solutions to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. ( ADV) (Advantage, the Company, we or our), the leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, today announced that its management team will host 1x1 meetings at the following investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley Business Services One-on-One Day

May 13, 2021

Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

May 18, 2021

Fireside Chat: 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time

Morgan Stanley Life After Covid: 2021 Thematic Conference

May 20, 2021

RBC Consumer and Retail Conference

June 3, 2021

Fireside Chat: 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantages data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

Contacts:

Dan Riff

Chief Investor Relations & Strategy Officer

Advantage Solutions

Dan Morrison

Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations

Advantage Solutions

Kevin Doherty

Solebury Trout

Managing Director

[email protected]