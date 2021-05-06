Copper Hop Brewing Co. becomes first brewery to enroll in DTE Energy's MIGreenPower program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Copper Hop Brewing Co. becomes first brewery to enroll in DTE Energy's MIGreenPower program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

The St. Clair Shores business will attribute 100% of its energy use to DTEs wind and solar projects

Detroit, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Hop Brewing Co., located in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, today announced its enrollment in DTE Energys MIGreenPower program. MIGreenPower provides DTE Electric customers with a turnkey solution to achieving their sustainability goals by attributing their energy use to Michigan wind and solar parks. Copper Hop will be attributing 100% of its energy use to renewable energy and is the first brewery to enroll in the program.

Copper Hop opened its doors just three months before the coronavirus pandemic hit. At the time, the brewery only featured indoor seating for 84 people. Co-owner Ryan Balicki, together with business partners Jeremy Lewis and Shaun Koltuniak, had to quickly pivot to create an outdoor seating area and invest in outdoor heaters. Now, business is booming, and the brewery has even stimulated further development in the area.

Protecting the environment is a key focus for Copper Hop Brewing. Since its opening, the business has launched various sustainability initiatives, including recycling the water used in the brewing process and sending used grain out to local farms to be used as cattle feed.

I believe making our business more sustainable is simply the right thing to do, said Balicki. MIGreenPower gives us a no-maintenance, flexible way to reduce our carbon footprint. Its also great to know that were contributing toward the development of renewable projects in Michigan.

DTE is Michigans leading renewable energy producer and investor, with 18 wind parks and 31 solar farms generating enough clean energy to power 670,000 homes. MIGreenPower gives subscribers the opportunity to participate in these renewable energy projects while reducing their impact on the environment. Copper Hop joins over 300 businesses and nearly 30,000 residential customers who are helping create Michigans clean energy future with MIGreenPower.

Were thrilled to have Copper Hop as our first brewery using MIGreenPower to reach its sustainability goals, said Brian Calka, director of DTEs Renewable Solutions team. With three distilleries already enrolled, we know how effective the program can be in helping offset the impact of such energy-intensive processes. The MIGreenPower team is excited to continue working with southeast Michigan businesses to make a real difference in the fight against climate change.

For more information on DTEs MIGreenPower program, please visit www.migreenpower.com.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

ti?nf=ODIzMDI5NSM0MTY3MDExIzIxOTM0NjY=
f1be76ef-5870-41b5-a6b8-bd61422c8ae1
Lauren OwingsDTE Energy313.235.5555
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)