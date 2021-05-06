Logo
Tattooed Chef to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PARAMOUNT, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. ( TTCF) (Tattooed Chef or the Company), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 855-327-6837 from the U.S. and 631-891-4304 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, May 26, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 internationally, and entering the confirmation ID 10014706.

The call will be webcast and available on the Investors section of the Companys website at www.tattooedchef.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chefs signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chefs e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com.

CONTACTS

INVESTORS
Rachel Perkins-Ulsh
[email protected]

MEDIA
Natania Reed
[email protected]

