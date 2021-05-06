Mogo Announces Exclusive Partnership with Tom Lee's Fundstrat to Bring Their Top-Ranked Equity & Crypto Research to Mogo's 1.6 Million Members in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) (TSX: MOGO) ("Mogo" or the "Company"), a leading digital payments and financial technology company, today announced a new partnership to provide MogoMembers with exclusive access to crypto and other equity research from FSInsight LLC ("FSI"), a market-leading, independent research firm that is a division of Fundstrat Global Advisors ("Fundstrat"). Fundstrat/FSI was founded by Thomas J. Lee, CFAa top-ranked Wall Street analyst with 30 years of research experience, the former Chief Equity Strategist at global investment bank JPMorgan, and a contributing editor with CNBCand veteran Wall Street sales executive John Bai. FSI provides individuals with the same quality of research that banks and hedge funds receive to make their investment decisions.

Under the agreement, Mogo will be the exclusive distributor bringing FSI's research to Canada's retail investor market. Mogo will make FSI research available to MogoMembers. The focus will be on crypto research and related research products and services produced by FSI, including free weekly and monthly crypto briefings, access to exclusive interviews, and preferred access to monthly and annual subscription-based crypto research available through FSI. MogoMembers will also have access to exclusive quarterly webinars with Tom Lee.

"Tom Lee and the team at FSI have done an amazing job creating highly differentiated research on the markets, as well as emerging areas like crypto, that we believe will give our members valuable insights and analysis when making investment decisions," said Greg Feller, President and CFO of Mogo. "MogoCrypto has been a strong growth area for the company, and the addition of FSI's research to our platform is a significant value-add for members. This fills an important gap in the market for high-quality research in this emerging asset class."

"I am delighted to be partnering with Canadian fintech leader Mogo. They are a great partner and have a large client base which we expect will be able to leverage our data-driven and evidence-based research, both for equity and crypto markets," said Thomas Lee, Co-Founder and Head of Research at Fundstrat.

"Working with a world class organization like Mogo will help us extend our reach to new investors and make our work more widely available to retail clients in Canada. This is an important partnership in our strategy as we look to establish more arrangements with other key market players around the world," added John Bai, co-founder and Head of Sales and Business Development at Fundstrat.

David Feller, CEO of Mogo, added: "After Mogo's recent expansion into the $4-trillion wealth space in Canada with the acquisition of Moka, and plans to launch free stock trading, our goal is to not only have a best-in-class product offering but best-in-class educational and research content for our members, and we're thrilled to partner with Tom Lee and his firm."

FSI research will be available to Mogo members beginning May 2021.

About FSInsight

FSInsight, wholly owned by Fundstrat, is a market-leading, independent research firm. They are experts in U.S. macro market strategy and have leveraged those fundamental insights to become leading pioneers of digital assets and blockchain research. They serve a broad array of clients around the world, including internationally recognized multitrillion dollar asset managers, hedge funds and private banks, representing some 80% of globally managed equity assets. FSInsight was co-founded by Thomas J. Lee, a top-ranked Wall Street analyst with some 30 years of research experience, and the former Chief Equity Strategist at global investment bank JPMorgan. He is also a regular guest on major financial news networks including CNBC, Bloomberg and Fox Business News, and has been quoted extensively in the financial press. Tom Lee is also head of overall strategy for crypto-currencies. He's widely followed by institutional and individual investors, as well as the media. FSInsight's work is often cited in social media, traditional media channels and on television/cable networks.

About Mogo

Mogo is empowering its more than one million members with simple digital solutions to help them get in control of their financial health. Through the Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, and get free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection, and personal loans. Mogo's wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

