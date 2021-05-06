Logo
Leidos Awarded Spot on $12.6 Billion DIA SITE III IT Support Contract

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021


PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., May 6, 2021

RESTON, Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (

NYSE:LDOS, Financial), a FORTUNE 500 science and technology leader, was recently named as an awardee for the Defense Intelligence Agency's (DIA) Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III (SITE III) contract vehicle. The 10-year multiple-award contract holds a total estimated value of $12.6 billion. As an awardee, Leidos will continue supporting DIA and compete for task orders to support the overall program. SITE III is DIA's third consecutive Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to address the evolving information technology (IT) requirements vital to the security of the United States. The contract facilitates worldwide coverage for integrated IT intelligence requirements and technical support services to the DIA and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).



"DIA's decision to award Leidos the SITE III contract represents their trust in our IT prowess and our proven success securing sensitive assets and critical infrastructure, systems and applications," said Leidos Intelligence Group President Vicki Schmanske. "Our customers are constantly faced with unrelenting threats and adversaries, and this award allows us to help combat these threats. We're proud to continue our support of DIA and the agency's national security missions at home and around the world."

The SITE III IDIQ contract provides a centralized and synchronized IT acquisition capability to meet worldwide security requirements and technical support services. Leidos will support this effort through system design, development, fielding and sustainment of global intelligence and command and control assets.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500 information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 39,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact:
Melissa Dueas
(571) 526-6850
[email protected]

Thomas Doheny
(571) 474-4735
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-awarded-spot-on-12-6-billion-dia-site-iii-it-support-contract-301285382.html

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.

