CGI wins Red Hat North America Partner Award

FAIRFAX, Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced it has been named Integration Solution Partner of the Year for the public sector by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions. The award is part of the annual Red Hat North America Partner Awards, which aim to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization and open hybrid cloud.

CGI was honored for its dedication to providing innovative open source solutions to customers in the state and local government sector. Specifically, CGI was recognized for CGI Advantage Connect, a modern and flexible integration platform, built on Red Hat Fuse. CGI Advantage Connect provides an industry standards-based API library to support data exchange. CGI Advantage business functions are published as web services and made available through an API management module, providing a single point of integration for all third-party applications.

"CGI partners with state and local governments to deliver open source solutions that evolve with their needs," said Surabhi Subramanyam, Senior Vice-President of U.S. State and Local Government Solutions, CGI. "We are honored to be recognized by Red Hat as the Integration Solution Partner of the Year and look forward to our continued collaboration."

Red Hat's 2020 North America Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for successfully delivering innovative open source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2020 across several categories that span Red Hat's open hybrid cloud portfolio and their continued dedication to delivering customer success.

"CGI is a valued partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award," said Michael Byrd, vice president, Public Sector Channel Sales, Red Hat. "We look forward to our continued relationship with CGI and helping them provide the best in open source solutions to their customers."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

