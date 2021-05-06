Logo
Newmark Group Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET Today

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

A complete and full-text financial results press release, including information about today's financial results conference call and Newmark's dividend declaration, is accessible using either the "About" or "Media" tabs at https://nmrk.com. It is also available directly at any of the following web pages:

https://ir.nmrk.com (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

https://ir.nmrk.com/investors/news-releases/financial-and-corporate-releases (Links to the PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and to Excel financial tables)

https://nmrk.com/media (PDF version of the full release only)

(Note: If clicking on the above links does not open up a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URLs into your browser's address bar.)

Today's conference call is expected to contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial outlook.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate services, with a comprehensive suite of investor/owner and occupier services and products. Our integrated platform seamlessly powers every phase of owning or occupying a property. Our services are tailored to every type of client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. Harnessing the power of data, technology, and industry expertise, we bring ingenuity to every exchange, and imagination to every space. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently owned offices, our 18,800 professionals operate from approximately 500 offices around the world, delivering a global perspective and a nimble approach. In 2020, Newmark generated revenues in excess of $1.9 billion. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact:
Karen Laureano-Rikardsen
+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contact:
Jason Harbes, CFA
+1 212-829-7124

(PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newmark-group-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301285562.html

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

