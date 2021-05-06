Logo
BlackBerry Named One of Canada's Greenest Employers for Sixth Year in a Row

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, May 6, 2021

WATERLOO, ON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been named as one of Canada's Greenest Employers for 2021. This is the sixth consecutive year that the company has received recognition for being one of the country's leading organizations with environmental programs and earth-friendly policies that actively involve their employees.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

"BlackBerry is delighted to be recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers," said Neelam Sandhu, Senior Vice President and Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, BlackBerry. "We are committed to taking meaningful action to ensure our business practices and our platform enable a more sustainable and equitable world, for our stakeholders and the global community we are all a part of. We are on track to be carbon neutral this year."

Now in its 14th year, Canada's Greenest Employers is an editorial competition organized by the Canada's Top 100 Employers project in partnership with The Globe and Mail. The editors evaluate and select the recipients based on four sets of criteria: unique environmental initiatives and programs developed; success in reducing their environmental footprint; employee involvement in programs and whether they contribute any unique skills; and whether their initiatives have become linked to the employer's public identity and whether they attract new people to the organization.

"We're thrilled that our corporate efforts to reduce BlackBerry's environmental footprint have led to us being recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers, the sixth year in a row that we've earned the distinction," said Nita White-Ivy, Chief Human Resources Officer at BlackBerry. "BlackBerry has established a culture of environmental awareness through our innovative sustainability initiatives which engage employees in a wide variety of ways with a view to making a difference in our local and global communities. This achievement would not have been possible without their support and commitment to fostering a cleaner, greener workplace and world."

This year's Greenest Employer honor follows the eleven "employer" awards BlackBerry was recognized with in 2020, honoring the company's comprehensive employee enrichment programs, community and culture building initiatives, and wellness and work-life balance priorities, as a global 'employer of choice'.

BlackBerry has over 3,400 employees with offices in 21 countries. We are currently recruiting for top talent across the company, primarily in Sales & Marketing, R&D, and more. Please visit our careers page at: https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/company/careers.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-named-one-of-canadas-greenest-employers-for-sixth-year-in-a-row-301285400.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

