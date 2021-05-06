Wendy's Ups the Ante During National Hamburger Month with Launch of New Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wendy's Ups the Ante During National Hamburger Month with Launch of New Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Newest addition to Made to Crave sandwich menu pairs custom bourbon bacon sauce with signature Applewood smoked bacon to bring excitement back to burgers

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 6, 2021

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've been asking yourself "Where's the Beef?" amid the chicken wars, Wendy's is here to answer. Wendy's kicks off National Hamburger Month with the introduction of the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger a delicious new addition to the Made to Crave sandwich lineup that brings the bold flavor burger lovers deserve.

Wendys Kicks Off National Hamburger Month with New Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger

"Wendy's is the home of the number one bacon cheeseburger* for a reason: our beef is always fresh, never frozen and our Applewood smoked bacon is cooked in an oven daily to bring the Wendy's signature quality and flavor that we feel is a cut above the competition," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. "For our Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, our culinary innovation team created a custom sweet but savory Bourbon Bacon sauce to compliment the American cheese, crispy bacon, crunchy onions and premium toasted bun to bring a delicious, uniquely-Wendy's flavor profile in every bite."

"Following the success of our Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwiches on the Made to Crave platform, we wanted to go back to our roots and give our fans more of what they're always craving: a quality, juicy bacon cheeseburger," said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Wendy's is always looking ahead to the next big thing and this burger pays homage to two classic American icons cheeseburgers and bourbon."

Wendy's fans don't have to wait to sink their teeth into the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger. Starting May 6 through May 9, snag a FREE** cheeseburger through Postmates with a minimum Wendy's purchase of $15 by using code BOURBON (while supplies last.)

Curious to taste what the buzz is all about? Purchase the new Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger for $5.39*** via Wendy's drive-thru, contactless pickup via mobile order or through delivery with Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats. And don't forget, when you order via Wendy's app, Wendy's website or at a restaurant you'll earn points towards free food with Wendy's Rewards.****

About Wendy's
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frostydessert. The Wendy's Company {NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kidsprogram, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.comfor more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Source: Based on servings among quick service restaurants over 12 month period ending March 2021. Source: The NPD Group/CREST
**Fees may vary and apply. Store and offer availability based on user location. Offer only valid through Sunday, 5/9/2021 at 11:59 pm PT. Limit 1 use per customer. Customers with multiple Postmates accounts may be excluded from this promotion. Offer is not shareable or transferable. Maximum offer value up to $6.75. Limited to delivery only. Offer cannot be redeemed for cash or like exchanges. Postmates reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Order min of $15 before applicable taxes and fees. Must apply the promo code in the app before completing your order. Cannot be combined. Valid at participating Wendy's locations only, where Postmates is available. Exclusions and other restrictions may apply. See Postmates app for details.
***Recommended pricing. Participation may vary.
****Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Point have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.
*****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wendys-ups-the-ante-during-national-hamburger-month-with-launch-of-new-bourbon-bacon-cheeseburger-301285422.html

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)