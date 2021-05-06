Wendy's Ups the Ante During National Hamburger Month with Launch of New Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've been asking yourself "Where's the Beef?" amid the chicken wars, Wendy's is here to answer. Wendy's kicks off National Hamburger Month with the introduction of the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger a delicious new addition to the Made to Crave sandwich lineup that brings the bold flavor burger lovers deserve.

"Wendy's is the home of the number one bacon cheeseburger* for a reason: our beef is always fresh, never frozen and our Applewood smoked bacon is cooked in an oven daily to bring the Wendy's signature quality and flavor that we feel is a cut above the competition," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. "For our Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, our culinary innovation team created a custom sweet but savory Bourbon Bacon sauce to compliment the American cheese, crispy bacon, crunchy onions and premium toasted bun to bring a delicious, uniquely-Wendy's flavor profile in every bite."

"Following the success of our Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwiches on the Made to Crave platform, we wanted to go back to our roots and give our fans more of what they're always craving: a quality, juicy bacon cheeseburger," said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Wendy's is always looking ahead to the next big thing and this burger pays homage to two classic American icons cheeseburgers and bourbon."

Wendy's fans don't have to wait to sink their teeth into the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger. Starting May 6 through May 9, snag a FREE** cheeseburger through Postmates with a minimum Wendy's purchase of $15 by using code BOURBON (while supplies last.)

Curious to taste what the buzz is all about? Purchase the new Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger for $5.39*** via Wendy's drive-thru , contactless pickup via mobile order or through delivery with Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats. And don't forget, when you order via Wendy's app, Wendy's website or at a restaurant you'll earn points towards free food with Wendy's Rewards .****

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frostydessert. The Wendy's Company {NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kidsprogram, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising .

Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information

*Source: Based on servings among quick service restaurants over 12 month period ending March 2021. Source: The NPD Group/CREST

**Fees may vary and apply. Store and offer availability based on user location. Offer only valid through Sunday, 5/9/2021 at 11:59 pm PT. Limit 1 use per customer. Customers with multiple Postmates accounts may be excluded from this promotion. Offer is not shareable or transferable. Maximum offer value up to $6.75. Limited to delivery only. Offer cannot be redeemed for cash or like exchanges. Postmates reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Order min of $15 before applicable taxes and fees. Must apply the promo code in the app before completing your order. Cannot be combined. Valid at participating Wendy's locations only, where Postmates is available. Exclusions and other restrictions may apply. See Postmates app for details.

***Recommended pricing. Participation may vary.

****Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Point have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

*****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

