Poseida Therapeutics Announces Key Additions to Immuno-Oncology Scientific Advisory Board

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced the appointment of three new members to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). These internationally recognized researchers will join Dr. Carl June, the chairman of Poseida's Immuno-Oncology (I/O) SAB, to advise and provide counsel on the Company's research and development efforts in CAR-T cell therapy.

Poseida Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.)

The new I/O SAB members include Luca Gattinoni, M.D., Chair for Functional Immune Cell Modulation at the Regensburg Center for Interventional Immunology at the University of Regensburg in Germany; Christine Brown, Ph.D., Heritage Provider Network Professor of Immunotherapy at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center; and J. Joseph Melenhorst, Ph.D., Adjunct Associate Professor of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

"We are excited to welcome these three distinguished experts in chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T) and immuno-oncology to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Eric Ostertag, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Poseida. "Poseida is a pioneer in creating both autologous and allogenic CAR-T product with an exceptionally high percentage of a desirable cell type called stem cell memory T cells, which give our products unique attributes in the clinic. The new members of our SAB are all experts in Tscm cells, their metabolism and their use as therapeutics."

The I/O SAB will provide advice on Poseida's cell therapies created with its best-in-class genetic engineering technologies.

"I am pleased to join this outstanding group of experts in the field of CAR-T and look forward to working with the team at Poseida as they develop next generation therapies for patients in need," said Dr. Gattinoni. "Data demonstrate that the gradual expansion of stem cell memory T (Tscm) cells achieved utilizing Poseida's proprietary platform technologies may reduce the incidence of cytokine release syndrome, enabling fully outpatient dosing and resulting in a safer treatment option for a broader population of cancer patients."

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to utilizing our proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create next generation cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure. We have discovered and are developing a broad portfolio of product candidates in a variety of indications based on our core proprietary platforms, including our non-viral piggyBac DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER Site-specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle- and AAV-based gene delivery technologies. Our core platform technologies have utility, either alone or in combination, across many cell and gene therapeutic modalities and enable us to engineer our wholly-owned portfolio of product candidates that are designed to overcome the primary limitations of current generation cell and gene therapeutics. To learn more, visit www.poseida.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the potential benefits of Poseida's technology platforms and product candidates, Poseida's plans and strategy with respect to developing its technologies and product candidates and anticipated timelines and milestones with respect to Poseida's development programs. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Poseida's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with development and regulatory approval of novel product candidates in the biopharmaceutical industry and the other risks described in Poseida's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Poseida undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poseida-therapeutics-announces-key-additions-to-immuno-oncology-scientific-advisory-board-301284967.html

SOURCE Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

