DarioHealth to Present at the Fifth International Vatican Conference

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021, /PRNewswire/ --DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today that Rick Anderson , President and General Manager of North America, will participate in the Vatican's Pontifical Council for Culture and The Cura Foundation's Fifth International Vatican Conference. Mr. Anderson was invited to discuss how technology can be used to support sustained behavior change and improve the health of people managing chronic diseases as part of the "Insights and Perspectives" track at the conference to be presented virtually from May 6 through May 8, 2021.

The conference unites leading physicians, scientists, patient advocates, policy makers, and other influential leaders from around the world to share insights on the latest breakthroughs in medicine, health care delivery and prevention with the goal of globally advancing human health. Speakers will include Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, U.S. National Institutes of Health, Dr. Jane Goodall, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, and Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO of AARP, among others.

The 2021 conference will initiate the global #UnitedToPrevent campaign with the theme "Exploring the Mind, Body & Soul," moderated by distinguished journalists among them Katie Couric, Moira Forbes, Dr. Max Gomez, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Richard Lui, Dr. Mehmet C. Oz, and others. Speakers will engage in conversations to examine how innovations and novel delivery systems improve human health a theme Mr. Anderson will discuss while providing insights on why access to high-quality, affordable care is important for preventing and managing chronic diseases. He will also share expertise on how digital health solutions can be used to increase underserved communities' access to information and therapies that improve patient outcomes.

"Technology available today offers a powerful alternative that combines the benefits of AI based dynamic personalization, biofeedback and a digital delivery platform with the human touch and personal support people need to establish sustained behavior change. Digital therapeutic tools can provide greater health equity and access through asynchronous distributed care."

Additional information on the Fifth International Vatican Conference can be found at VaticanConference2021.org. Attendance is welcome to all and individuals can register for free. Pope Francis will offer a message for all participants at the close of the conference, which will also be made available for viewing on YouTube.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic solutions support more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes. Dario offers one of the highest-rated diabetes and hypertension solutions on the market. The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and is rapidly expanding into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve its users' health. Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

