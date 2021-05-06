The Yacktman Asset Management Trims Macy's, Walt Disney, Fox

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Macy's

The guru's Macy's Inc. (M) position was reduced by 63.05%, impacting the portfolio by -2.21%.

The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and an enterprise value of $12.17 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -121.74% and return on assets of -20.91% are underperforming 94% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.2.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.98% of outstanding shares, followed by David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.06% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 2.03%.

News Corp

The guru curbed the position in News Corp. (NWSA) by 23.97%, impacting the portfolio by -1.14%.

The media conglomerate has a market cap of $14.68 billion and an enterprise value of $16.61 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -10.74% and return on assets of -5.79% are underperforming 68% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.61 is below the industry median of 1.08.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 2.79% of outstanding shares, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.76% and Dodge & Cox with 2.30%.

Fox

The firm trimmed its positions in Fox Corp. (FOXA) and (FOX) by 39.74% and 4.81%, respectively. The trades had impacts of -0.66% and -0.16% on the portfolio.

The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion and an enterprise value of $25.44 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.64% and return on assets of 7.1% are outperforming 84% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.53.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 7.50% of outstanding shares, followed by Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.76% and Simon' firm with 0.99%.

Infosys

The guru curbed the position in Infosys Ltd. (INFY) by 98.96%, impacting the portfolio by -0.30%.

The IT services provider has a market cap of $76.43 billion and an enterprise value of $74.13 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.59% and return on assets of 19.35% are outperforming 90% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 5.9.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.42% of outstanding shares, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%.

The Walt Disney

The firm reduced its position in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 3.9%, impacting the portfolio by -0.21%.

The company has a market cap of $334.46 billion and an enterprise value of $380.33 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -5.71% and return on assets of 20.7% are underperforming 60% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.28.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.61% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.57%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31% and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26%.

Waddell & Reed Financial

The guru closed the position in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR), impacting the portfolio by -0.11%.

The company, which provides investment services, has a market cap of $1.55 billion and an enterprise value of $883,86 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.23% and return on assets of 5.99% are outperforming 72% of companies in the asset management industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 8.01.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 2% of outstanding shares, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.61% and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

