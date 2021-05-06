Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) Receives Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for Top 10% of U.S. Community Banks of 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) is pleased to report it has again been recognized for outstanding performance and is the recipient of the seventh annual Raymond James Community Bankers Cup award. The award recognizes the top 10% of community banks across the U.S. and the award is based on various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics. The pool of banks considered for recognition includes all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies and potential acquisition targets, with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2020.

Bank7 Corp. was one of 25 banks chosen for the award and is the only Oklahoma-based bank being recognized. Of the 241 community banks considered for the 2020 Community Bankers Cup, the top 10% demonstrated superior performance on a relative basis in one or more of the following measurements of financial performance and stability: 1) nonperforming assets to loans and real estate owned, 2) five-year average core deposit percentage, 3) net interest margin, 4) efficiency ratio, 5) return on average assets, and 6) return on average tangible common equity.

Tom Travis, Bank7 President and CEO said, "On behalf of our Board of Directors, all of team members, and customers of Bank7, we are pleased to be recognized as one of the nation's top performing banks."

Bank7 is an Oklahoma based organization operating nine locations in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas with assets of over $1 billion. Bank7 is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol of BSVN and is consistently highly ranked by S & P Global Market Intelligence as a Top performing community bank in the U.S. with assets under $3 billion.

