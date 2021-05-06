Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, Resideo Technologies Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: MJ, DAL, REZI, KMI, DE, UNH, MPC, MSI, SPYV, VLO, RMD, CBOE, SAVE, GBX, AME, CSCO, DHR, IP, MDY, HOG, NCLH, CGC, AEP, SPGI, IWM, USMV, HRL, ROK, KHC, SPYD, LCII, RAD, GDV, SNY, ONEQ, EQIX, ANET, SMG, CVLY, COP, HSY, NOC, TDY, AMPY, MDB, IJH, SUB, CB, STZ, CLNC, UBER, KGC, STT, MA, AGG, MTW, NOK, EVA, BIDU, KMB, KR, PGR, CMG, BLNK, DNOW, SPLV, ANSS, GLW, TSCO, INFN, SBSW, PRSP, DGRW, KOPN, NDAQ, EXPR, ALB, BLK, CBB, INTC, MDT, MSTR, OLED, UAVS, CROX, CVNA, QS, BSV, VEU, VTEB, EGHT, ACN, AMGN, BLL, CRNT, CRL, CAG, RHP, GILD, LOW, SEE, TRV, UL, ET, HIO, FRC, NOW, AAL, ASIX, ALC, ABNB, MBB, VBK, VCSH, VOE, VTWO, MTCH, LSCC, OTIS, VWO, GT, MS, WBT, IIPR, PGX, VT, VV, AMT, CASY, CTRN, DTE, DLTR, PRU, XLNX, XPEL, APTV, SAIC, VGIT, ICE, VTRS, NVO, NUE, TOL, HYS, FIS, KO, KSU, NOVA, IJK, FEYE, NVS, RTX, ENPH, NIO, UTZ, SCHG, BSX, CCI, PFE, PG, TSM, USB, CHWY, AKAM, BMRN, CAH, IDXX, IPG, LIN, RY, ANTM, TEL, RGA, STWD, SPLK, HWM, AOUT, LIT, QLD, SPHD, VTIP, VTV, AGCO, ALXN, EA, EL, FLR, GS, ITW, KEY, TELL, MRO, TXN, WCN, L, CDW, OUSA, SCHP, VB, VOO, VYMI, AZO, GIS, TT, INTU, RYAAY, SGEN, TXT, WFC, UDJP, ZNGA, BNTX, ICLN, IWR, SPYG, MO, SCHW, LLY, FISV, NVAX, SWK, WAB, WGO, WYNN, OESX, PSX, RGT, NVCR, ZS, CTVA, SOXX, VBR, XLU, BHC, ETR, LPSN, SBUX, VRTX, TNDM, IGMS, SNOW, FNDX, VCIT, MMM, ADM, BIIB, CAT, HIBB, ORCL, SU, AXON, WAL, WHR, EFV, FAS, IBB, ARCC, ADSK, GPN, INSG, UTG, TA, AXNX, BOTZ, ROBO, XLF, ACNB, WTRG, GD, HSIC, HPQ, LYV, MU, PAYX, ROP, SWBI, NLOK, TEVA, CTLP, VOD, DG, GRUB, CHEK, OKTA, SFIX, PINS, IJT, IWB, SHV, VIG, VOOV, ATVI, AZN, BLDP, DD, EW, FULT, HBAN, PNC, SCCO, URI, AWK, NXPI, OLLI, PJT, AA, BND, ITA, SHY, TAN, BKH, CL, DECK, EMR, XOM, ES, SAP, TAK, PAYC, VRT, ARNC, MAXN, DDM, DLN, FIVG, IJJ, SHYG, BBY, BIO, CBT, CI, FDX, F, FCEL, NOV, ODFL, DNP, KYN, PNR, FRPT, CVET, FVRR, GDX, SCHB, TIP, VHT, VPU, XLK, AON, CDNS, ED, DOV, EXC, LHX, HIG, JCI, LRCX, PLUG, SO, RIG, EBS, PRTS, MAXR, HCA, CYBR, DELL, ERX, PRF, QQQE, ALL, CCL, CTAS, DUK, HE, SYK, VLY, NVT, MP, EEM, AAP, AEE, CME, ETN, NEE, LEG, MTZ, PPG, PXD, RCL, LUV, SPWR, WMB, EBAY, LQDT, RVT, TMUS, PM, OPI, GM, PANW, IQV, VEEV, SPCE, BE, ZM, CARR, EFA, IJR, MVV, XLRE,
- Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) - 9,600 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.73%
- ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) - 15,075 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 14,566 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 2,343 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 9,164 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $20.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 15,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 14,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)
Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 9,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $378.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $412.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 106.04%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $267.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 189.56%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1530.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 63.52%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1120.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 99.91%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.58%. Grandview Asset Management LLC still held 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 98.82%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.1%. Grandview Asset Management LLC still held 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 96.83%. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $578.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.21%. Grandview Asset Management LLC still held 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)
Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 99.87%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.35%. Grandview Asset Management LLC still held 25 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 92.25%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.54%. Grandview Asset Management LLC still held 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 99.97%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $329.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.36%. Grandview Asset Management LLC still held 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.
