Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, Resideo Technologies Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Grandview Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, Resideo Technologies Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Deere, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandview Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Grandview Asset Management LLC owns 519 stocks with a total value of $9 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Grandview Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grandview+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Grandview Asset Management LLC
  1. Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) - 9,600 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.73%
  2. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) - 15,075 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) - 14,566 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 2,343 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 9,164 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $20.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 15,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 14,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 9,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $378.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $412.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 106.04%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $267.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 189.56%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1530.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 63.52%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1120.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 99.91%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.58%. Grandview Asset Management LLC still held 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 98.82%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.1%. Grandview Asset Management LLC still held 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 96.83%. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $578.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.21%. Grandview Asset Management LLC still held 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 99.87%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.35%. Grandview Asset Management LLC still held 25 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 92.25%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.54%. Grandview Asset Management LLC still held 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 99.97%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $329.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.36%. Grandview Asset Management LLC still held 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Grandview Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

