Financial Strategies Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: GLDM, GOOG, PEP, INTC, IJR, PNC, UNP, MET,
- Added Positions: SPAB, SHYG, GOVT, SCHP, VCSH, SPDW, LEMB, SPEM, AGG, VZ, PG, XOM, BA, AMZN, VTV, LOW, MCD, HYD, BABA, F, FMB, BND, AOA, NEE, EWX, AOR, AOM,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, AAPL, SLYV, DIS, MSFT, SUB, SPMD, IJH, SLYG, JPST, VTEB, VEA, VWO, DE, IVV, EFA, VTI, JPM, TIP, KO,
- Sold Out: AMD, NEAR, PLXS, SPTL, TLT, ERX,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 724,518 shares, 19.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 583,102 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 674,598 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.68%
- SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 286,960 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 237,078 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 442,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2356.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 134 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $194.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.58%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 142,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 81.10%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 144,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $133.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.Sold Out: Plexus Corp (PLXS)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Plexus Corp. The sale prices were between $75.85 and $93.48, with an estimated average price of $84.76.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX)
Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $21.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Strategies Group, Inc.. Also check out:
