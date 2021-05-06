Financial Strategies Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. Buys SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Strategies Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, PepsiCo Inc, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Microsoft Corp, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Strategies Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Financial Strategies Group, Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Strategies Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+strategies+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Strategies Group, Inc.
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 724,518 shares, 19.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 583,102 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 674,598 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.68%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 286,960 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 237,078 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 442,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2356.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $194.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.58%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 142,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 81.10%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 144,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 23.11%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $133.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Sold Out: Plexus Corp (PLXS)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Plexus Corp. The sale prices were between $75.85 and $93.48, with an estimated average price of $84.76.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX)

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $21.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Strategies Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Financial Strategies Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Strategies Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Strategies Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Strategies Group, Inc. keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider