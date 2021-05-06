UBP Investment Advisors SA Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells NetApp Inc, Lincoln National Corp, Salesforce.com Inc

New Purchases: ODFL, LOW, EXPD, BEN, AAP, TROW, EBAY, HRL, MAS, DGX, BBY, NVDA, NEM, TER, AOS, NWSA, FAST, BWA, PAYX, SWKS, CTVA, CAH, CSCO, JBHT, FDX, UPS, NLOK, CLX, XLNX, BABA, SPG, GM, VGSH,

Investment company UBP Investment Advisors SA Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, sells NetApp Inc, Lincoln National Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, BlackRock Inc, Principal Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, UBP Investment Advisors SA. As of 2021Q1, UBP Investment Advisors SA owns 100 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 353,816 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.23% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 585,468 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06% SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 523,206 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 245,128 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.17% Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 716,194 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.37%

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $264.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $30.26, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 35,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $185.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 5,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $202.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 5,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 353,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 46.37%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 716,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 71,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $42.26 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 175,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 62.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $28.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 104,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 322.53%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $194.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71.