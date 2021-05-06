Meitav Dash Investments Ltd Buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: QCLN, PSI, SMH, KRE, HYG, KIM, TSEM, WYNN, ABNB, GXC, HAL, EPI, DHR, XBI, EWT, FTCH, COF, AGCO, KBE, EXPE, MTUM, ESPO, BKNG, KKR, VGT, BX, XLRE, XHE, GDXJ, XHB, AMT, XME, CCJ, LLY, CAT, XLC, DXJ, KBWB, ANGL, VTRS, URGN, EWZ, DIA, UPS, HEDJ, SPNS, FRSX, PBW, PPA, SJNK, BIL, KIE, LEN, PSTI, VHT, EWA, BSV, BIV, TSLA, IVOO, SILC, PPH, HII, DFJ, IWP, DGRW, FROG, SPSB, NFLX, NTR, SHYG, GLD, IPAY, FIW, GSY, UHT, ASHR, INOV, VNQ, WBA, VTV, HSTO, CDOR, XAIR, ATOS, PEI, RRC, QD, INN, ALRN, TYME, HEPA, SLRX,

RSP, SPY, XLE, IAI, XLF, XLB, VOO, AMAT, QTEC, AAXJ, CHKP, QQQ, XLK, FVRR, TAN, ITA, SEDG, HD, MSFT, INDA, SOXX, IWM, V, KBA, VWO, CHIQ, EWY, IHI, HDB, YUMC, MA, MCHI, SE, WIX, GOOG, GOOGL, MELI, FXI, AZN, ICE, DE, ILF, J, URI, GS, GMDA, CMI, EMR, IBB, ROK, XLP, PRGO, CSX, ITW, EPP, ORA, ASML, CVS, IGV, KLAC, MGIC, NVO, TMO, AVGO, FDX, QLTA, NEE, DOX, MDT, APD, AXP, DAL, SHY, AGZ, KMB, LMT, PG, TEVA, TXN, VRNS, GM, GMRE, BKLN, MOS, SPGI, VCSH, ALLT, RDWR, BRK.B, BXP, IFF, TIP, LQD, IGSB, IEI, IHF, MCD, MCO, PEP, REG, ARKK, ABEO, BLDR, DHI, RYT, SLQD, LGIH, MINT, ROKU, NXPI, Reduced Positions: XLI, IVV, BABA, FB, PTH, PLD, COST, KRNT, ICL, ITB, WMT, NVMI, XLY, BA, TSM, HON, GPN, PANW, BAC, XLV, DIS, KWEB, CYBR, HLT, MU, CAMT, ESLT, CSCO, FCX, AMD, MDB, INTC, GILT, RADA, CLDR, NOBL, FDN, ANET, QCOM, AUDC, WDC, AMZN, IBM, EA, CEVA, C, SONY, K, CRM, PFE, SPLK, ELLO, CELJF, GOLD, GDX, URTH, DVY, AMGN, KEN, SLG, FLOT, IJK, JBLU, RIO, MS, BUD, XOM, NKE, WFC, NET, SAP, STLD, DDOG, LUV, BMY, BIIB, CIEN, KMDA, T, GILD, BP, SPG, TWTR, CHL, LPSN, XAR, SPEM, AGG, EEM, IEF, MRK, YY, JNJ, ACWI, USIG, IGIB,

Investment company Meitav Dash Investments Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd owns 362 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meitav+dash+investments+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN) - 125,627 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) - 77,047 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,533,185 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 326,712 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.04% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 190,758 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 448.94%

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.12%. The holding were 125,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.92 and $128.47, with an estimated average price of $116.88. The stock is now traded at around $117.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 77,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $238.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 220,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 454,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 332,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,176,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1107.65%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 483,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 448.94%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 190,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7168.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 801,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,533,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF by 64.56%. The purchase prices were between $78.96 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $88.5. The stock is now traded at around $98.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 656,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 48.52%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 789,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.