Meitav Dash Investments Ltd Buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Meitav Dash Investments Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc, Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd owns 362 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meitav+dash+investments+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD
  1. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN) - 125,627 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) - 77,047 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 2,533,185 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.41%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 326,712 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.04%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 190,758 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 448.94%
New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.12%. The holding were 125,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.92 and $128.47, with an estimated average price of $116.88. The stock is now traded at around $117.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 77,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $238.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 220,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 454,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 332,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,176,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1107.65%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 483,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 448.94%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 190,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7168.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 801,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,533,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF by 64.56%. The purchase prices were between $78.96 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $88.5. The stock is now traded at around $98.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 656,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 48.52%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 789,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.



