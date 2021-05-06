Logo
Horseman Capital Management Ltd Buys Seaboard Corp, Titan International Inc, Green Plains Inc, Sells HDFC Bank, Elanco Animal Health Inc, NIO Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Horseman Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Seaboard Corp, Titan International Inc, Green Plains Inc, Raven Industries Inc, Apple Inc, sells HDFC Bank, Elanco Animal Health Inc, NIO Inc, NetEase Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horseman Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Horseman Capital Management Ltd owns 44 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Horseman Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horseman+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Horseman Capital Management Ltd
  1. AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 87,100 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.83%
  2. Deere & Co (DE) - 26,800 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%
  3. Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 130,300 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%
  4. Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 152,100 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
  5. Bunge Ltd (BG) - 79,400 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.33%
New Purchase: Seaboard Corp (SEB)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Seaboard Corp. The purchase prices were between $3110.06 and $3859.73, with an estimated average price of $3349.72. The stock is now traded at around $3700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Titan International Inc (TWI)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Titan International Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.82 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $7.84. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 537,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 79,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Raven Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.8 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 51,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 79,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 84.21%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $578.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47.

Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Horseman Capital Management Ltd. Also check out:

