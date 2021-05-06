Horseman Capital Management Ltd Buys Seaboard Corp, Titan International Inc, Green Plains Inc, Sells HDFC Bank, Elanco Animal Health Inc, NIO Inc

- New Purchases: SEB, TWI, GPRE, RAVN, AAPL, MS, SPGI, CROX, EXAS,
- Added Positions: BG, NVDA, AGCO, DE, ADM, CTVA,
- Reduced Positions: NTES, SQ, NET,
- Sold Out: HDB, ELAN, NIO, SO, WORK, DOCU, BYND,
For the details of Horseman Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of Horseman Capital Management Ltd
- AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 87,100 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.83%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 26,800 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%
- Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 130,300 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 152,100 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
- Bunge Ltd (BG) - 79,400 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.33%
Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Seaboard Corp. The purchase prices were between $3110.06 and $3859.73, with an estimated average price of $3349.72. The stock is now traded at around $3700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Titan International Inc (TWI)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Titan International Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.82 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $7.84. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 537,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 79,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Raven Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.8 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $40.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 51,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 79,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 84.21%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $578.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47.Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Horseman Capital Management Ltd. Also check out:
