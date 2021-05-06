Logo
Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Canadian National Railway Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Unilever PLC, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lowell+blake+%26+associates+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,872 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.81%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,306 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.29%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,201 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.08%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,298 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.99%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 65,666 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.97%
New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $131.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rollins Inc (ROL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $20.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 65.81%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 65,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2314.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 4,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 52.24%. The purchase prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111. The stock is now traded at around $109.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 74,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 62.54%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 125,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 41.97%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 65,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 47.86%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 48,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.. Also check out:

1. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. keeps buying
