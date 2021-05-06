Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Canadian National Railway Co

New Purchases: ORCL, GPC, RTX, ROL, WES,

ORCL, GPC, RTX, ROL, WES, Added Positions: MSFT, GOOGL, CNI, UL, NKE, JNJ, AMZN, ATR, PG, PEP, AAPL, NVDA, NVS, EW, GGG, V, MMM, INTC, HD, EPD, KDP, IPGP, UNP, EMR, TYL, SON, AMT, NVO, PAR, ALC, ECL, COP, MSGS, JJSF, MTD, GOOG,

Investment company Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Unilever PLC, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lowell+blake+%26+associates+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,872 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,306 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,201 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.08% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,298 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.99% Nike Inc (NKE) - 65,666 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.97%

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $131.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $20.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 65.81%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $246.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 65,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2314.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 4,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 52.24%. The purchase prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111. The stock is now traded at around $109.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 74,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 62.54%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 125,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 41.97%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 65,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 47.86%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 48,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.