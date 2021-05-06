Ocean Capital Management, LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, ProShares Short Dow30, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Beyond Meat Inc

- New Purchases: DOG, PLTR, PYPL, AMD, BA, SONO, FDX, TSLA, RXT, SH,
- Added Positions: AMZN, NVDA, AAPL, PENN, DKNG, MSFT, GOOGL, LULU, COST, UBER, DECK, SYK, DOCU, UNH, SHOP, PLUG, W, NEE, HD, PODD,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, NOC, SBUX, INTU, ROKU, TWLO, FB, LHX, JPM, FMC, AMGN, JNJ, CSCO, ABT, STWD, CVX, BAC,
- Sold Out: BYND,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ocean Capital Management, LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,943 shares, 17.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 253,454 shares, 14.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,496 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 55,808 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,046 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Dow30. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $37.82. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 30,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $247.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $578.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 114.02%. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 60.33%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 44.79%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 26.65%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1120.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 689 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Ocean Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49.
