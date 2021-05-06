Logo
Ocean Capital Management, LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, ProShares Short Dow30, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Beyond Meat Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ocean Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, ProShares Short Dow30, Palantir Technologies Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Beyond Meat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ocean Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ocean Capital Management, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ocean Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ocean+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ocean Capital Management, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,943 shares, 17.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 253,454 shares, 14.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,496 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 55,808 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,046 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
New Purchase: ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG)

Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Dow30. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $37.82. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 30,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $247.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $578.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 114.02%. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 60.33%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 44.79%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 26.65%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1120.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Ocean Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ocean Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

