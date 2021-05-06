Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Visa Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, CBRE Group Inc

New Purchases: CRM, APD, FISV, TMUS, APO, IFF, ADP, EWO, EWK, VFC, DG, KMI, PACB, ITA, DVY, DOW, CRSP, ILMN, SPYG, CRI, REGN, XLC, XLY, VPU, PID0, VSAT, ITW, ASH,

Investment company Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Visa Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Anthem Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, CBRE Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, GoDaddy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC owns 404 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 78,994 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,200,220 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33% Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 1,554,877 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 529,682 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 1,464,022 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74%

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $215.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 109,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $134.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 43.14%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 268,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 154.44%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $389.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 344.68%. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $175.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 139.45%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $48.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 146,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 67.32%. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 97,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 260.14%. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 166,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bayer AG. The sale prices were between $15.05 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $15.93.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The sale prices were between $170.37 and $197.88, with an estimated average price of $185.78.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The sale prices were between $21.85 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $23.5.