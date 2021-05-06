Logo
Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Visa Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, CBRE Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Visa Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Anthem Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, CBRE Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, GoDaddy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC owns 404 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kovitz+investment+group+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 78,994 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,200,220 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
  3. Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 1,554,877 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 529,682 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
  5. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 1,464,022 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74%
New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $215.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 109,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $134.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 43.14%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 268,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 154.44%. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $389.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 344.68%. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $175.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 139.45%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $48.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 146,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 67.32%. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $84.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 97,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 260.14%. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 166,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13.

Sold Out: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: Bayer AG (BAYRY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bayer AG. The sale prices were between $15.05 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $15.93.

Sold Out: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (PSCH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio. The sale prices were between $170.37 and $197.88, with an estimated average price of $185.78.

Sold Out: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The sale prices were between $21.85 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $23.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC. Also check out:

