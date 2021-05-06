ModivCare Announces Acquisition of WellRyde and Accelerated Strategy to Create the Largest Digitally Integrated Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) Network in the United States





ModivCare Inc. (ModivCare or the Company) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that the Company has completed the acquisition of nuVizz, Inc.s (nuVizz) WellRyde technology platform. WellRyde is an industry-leading technology provider of Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS) software, enabling optimized routing, automated trip assignments and billing, and real-time network monitoring. Today, WellRyde is utilized by over 1,200 transportation provider companies, extending ModivCares digital reach in the industry.









The addition of WellRydes ATMS software to ModivCares technology platform accelerates the Companys strategy to create the largest digitally integrated NEMT network in the United States. ModivCares implementation of WellRyde will allow transportation providers and its Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial patients to benefit from real-time visibility into their trips, providing critical access to care. WellRyde also gives ModivCare the ability to provide on-demand trips and rider-pay models to create new lines of business. ModivCare is excited to serve WellRydes customers and bring new capabilities to its network.









Our technology enables our mission, transforming the way we connect people to care. The integration of WellRyde into our platform drives greater access to care and elevates the patient experience, providing increased visibility into rides and easier use of our services, said Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of ModivCare.









Walt Meffert, Chief Information Officer of ModivCare, added, Augmenting our technology platform with WellRydes ATMS capabilities enables greater connectivity between our drivers and patients taking rides while also improving the quality of our overall services, including our pick-up and drop-off execution.









Several of ModivCares transportation providers have already benefited from WellRydes solutions through its multi-year partnership leading up to the acquisition. WellRyde provides a robust integration between a large NEMT network and ModivCare, said Guru Rao, Chief Executive Officer of nuVizz. We believe combining WellRyde with ModivCares platform will create the industrys most advanced technology offering, creating more value and bringing new opportunities to the marketplace.









In 2020, ModivCare managed 48.2 million trips for more than 30 million patients across its national network of 5,700 third-party transportation provider and more than 30,000 respective drivers.









About ModivCare









ModivCare Inc. (ModivCare) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (Matrix Medical Network), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about ModivCare, please visit www.modivcare.com.





