ModivCare Announces Acquisition of WellRyde and Accelerated Strategy to Create the Largest Digitally Integrated Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) Network in the United States

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ModivCare Announces Acquisition of WellRyde and Accelerated Strategy to Create the Largest Digitally Integrated Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) Network in the United States

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



ModivCare Inc. (ModivCare or the Company) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that the Company has completed the acquisition of nuVizz, Inc.s (nuVizz) WellRyde technology platform. WellRyde is an industry-leading technology provider of Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS) software, enabling optimized routing, automated trip assignments and billing, and real-time network monitoring. Today, WellRyde is utilized by over 1,200 transportation provider companies, extending ModivCares digital reach in the industry.



The addition of WellRydes ATMS software to ModivCares technology platform accelerates the Companys strategy to create the largest digitally integrated NEMT network in the United States. ModivCares implementation of WellRyde will allow transportation providers and its Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial patients to benefit from real-time visibility into their trips, providing critical access to care. WellRyde also gives ModivCare the ability to provide on-demand trips and rider-pay models to create new lines of business. ModivCare is excited to serve WellRydes customers and bring new capabilities to its network.



Our technology enables our mission, transforming the way we connect people to care. The integration of WellRyde into our platform drives greater access to care and elevates the patient experience, providing increased visibility into rides and easier use of our services, said Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of ModivCare.



Walt Meffert, Chief Information Officer of ModivCare, added, Augmenting our technology platform with WellRydes ATMS capabilities enables greater connectivity between our drivers and patients taking rides while also improving the quality of our overall services, including our pick-up and drop-off execution.



Several of ModivCares transportation providers have already benefited from WellRydes solutions through its multi-year partnership leading up to the acquisition. WellRyde provides a robust integration between a large NEMT network and ModivCare, said Guru Rao, Chief Executive Officer of nuVizz. We believe combining WellRyde with ModivCares platform will create the industrys most advanced technology offering, creating more value and bringing new opportunities to the marketplace.



In 2020, ModivCare managed 48.2 million trips for more than 30 million patients across its national network of 5,700 third-party transportation provider and more than 30,000 respective drivers.



About ModivCare



ModivCare Inc. (ModivCare) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (Matrix Medical Network), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about ModivCare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005459/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)