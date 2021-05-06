CIBC Innovation Banking provides Vanedge Capital with a Capital Call Line of Credit





CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce it has provided a Capital Call Line of Credit to Vanedge Capital III L.P. (Vanedge), an early-stage venture capital fund. The financing solution provides Vanedge the ability to make investments in portfolio companies prior to calling capital from the funds limited partners and continue its investment strategy in analytics, hardtech and computational biology.









Based in Vancouver, Vanedge has raised over $390 million in committed capital across three funds since 2010 and completed over 40 investments with 10 successful exits. The firm will continue to focus on emerging Canadian companies that are disrupting their respective sectors, with a thematic investment strategy that focuses on software, disruptive hardtech platforms and computational biology.









As a well-established Canadian fund, Vanedge is known for its ability to help scale early-stage companies within their sectors, said Rob Rosen, Managing Director in CIBC Innovation Bankings Toronto office. We look forward to deepening our relationship with the team and supporting the needs of their portfolio companies.









We are thrilled to be working with CIBC Innovation Banking in a number of areas, from foreign exchange to business banking, and lines of credit. We are impressed by the teams breadth of services and added focus on the innovation ecosystem in Canada, said Paul Lee, Managing Partner, Vanedge.









About CIBC Innovation Banking









CIBC+Innovation+Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBCs commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.









About Vanedge









Vanedges team of professionals are investing in early stage companies that have potential to be leaders in next generation analytics, computational biology and disruptive hardtech platforms across North America. Vanedge is looking for companies that can leverage the teams focus, track record and experience address risk and position companies to reach their full potential and attract follow-on investments from large established venture firms.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005080/en/